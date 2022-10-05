ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Birmingham Tow Truck Driver's Killing Judged Justified

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have determined that the September shooting death of a man at a towing company was a justified killing. The shooting murder of Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, occurred on September 29 at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South. After compiling their findings, the investigators...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man's family searching for answers in love one's disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. "If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y'all know my brother don't bother nobody," Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother's disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

5 restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area

We've said it before: hearing news about an upcoming restaurant is almost always welcome and refreshing. The industry is still adjusting to challenges, but restaurant owners are forging ahead in the Birmingham area. From coffee houses to new locations of Birmingham favorites, keep a lookout for these upcoming restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney which led to child's death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

