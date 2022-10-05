Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
USC's subpar special teams may be a factor against Washington State
Special teams was a mocked obsession of the previous coaching regime at USC, and on the surface it appears that Lincoln Riley does not share that level of prioritization for the oft-emphasized third phase of the game. The Trojans do not have a designated special teams coach among their ten positional assistant coaches, and the only references to special teams come at the levels below the assistants. This week USCFootball.com asked Riley to assess his special teams groups and he ended up giving a comprehensive review.
Everything Notre Dame’s Audric Estime Said Ahead of BYU
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime spoke with the media this week ahead of the matchup with BYU. Here is everything he had to say. On the performance they had on the ground vs. UNC last week. "The game we just had is definitely a confidence booster. I felt great...
Staff Picks: Notre Dame vs. #16 Brigham Young
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks are sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
247Sports
How greater involvement from Malcolm Epps, USC tight ends could mean plenty for now and future
USC fifth-year junior tight end Malcolm Epps opened his hands and yelled across a media room after the Trojans’ 42-25 win over Arizona State last Saturday. He gazed toward third-year sophomore wide receiver Brenden Rice, who insisted Epps stole a touchdown from him against the Sun Devils. “You took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
How to watch No. 6 USC vs. Washington State
The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0) look to hold as the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 standings when it hosts a surprising Washington State team on Saturday in the L.A. Coliseum. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1) have been a surprise team, a late collapse against Oregon from being undefeated and ranked in the Top 25.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media at Noon on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with BYU in Las Vegas. Irish Illustrated was on hand to bring you live updates regarding everything he has to say. Here is a full recap. On facing an offensive line...
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Comments / 0