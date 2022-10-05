ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC's subpar special teams may be a factor against Washington State

Special teams was a mocked obsession of the previous coaching regime at USC, and on the surface it appears that Lincoln Riley does not share that level of prioritization for the oft-emphasized third phase of the game. The Trojans do not have a designated special teams coach among their ten positional assistant coaches, and the only references to special teams come at the levels below the assistants. This week USCFootball.com asked Riley to assess his special teams groups and he ended up giving a comprehensive review.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Staff Picks: Notre Dame vs. #16 Brigham Young

The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks are sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

How to watch No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0) look to hold as the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 standings when it hosts a surprising Washington State team on Saturday in the L.A. Coliseum. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1) have been a surprise team, a late collapse against Oregon from being undefeated and ranked in the Top 25.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS

