Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO