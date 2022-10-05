Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Voter's Guide 2022 | What you need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Get the information and links you need for the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022. Midterm elections are on November 8, 2022. National, state, and local election contests are on the ballot, including Alabama governor, U.S. senator, U.S representatives, state representatives, statewide amendments, county sheriffs, and county school board members. Different counties have different candidates, and it's important to know who your local candidates are and how to vote for them. All information comes from the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan
The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
WSFA
Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama GOP chairman made the photo ID he used to vote
When you vote in Alabama, state law requires you to show a photo ID at the polls. For most folks, this means a driver’s license, but other forms of government-issued ID are permitted — a military ID, a passport or a college student ID, among others, will do.
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AL lawmakers considering spending budget surplus on one-time tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s fiscal year 2022 has ended on a strong note, with a nearly $2 billion surplus between the state’s two biggest budgets. The fiscal year ended Sept. 30 and, based on the latest available data from Sept. 1, both the General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets brought in record revenue. […]
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
alreporter.com
Ivey to pursue tax rebate in upcoming session
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to Prattville and Millbrook Rotarians at the Willis Bradford Branch YMCA in Prattville. Jacob Holmes/APR. Republican leaders in the Legislature have already been hinting at a potential tax rebate for Alabamians in the coming session, and now Gov. Kay Ivey has expressed her support as Alabama enjoys a temporary surplus of federal funding.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Three Bradley Alabama Attorneys Appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee Leadership Roles
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that three of the firm’s associates in the firm’s Birmingham office have been appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee leadership roles, effective Oct. 28, 2022. With more than 1,500 members internationally, DRI is the largest international membership...
apr.org
No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
Comments / 0