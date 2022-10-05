ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Mixed economic signals: Unemployment down, interest rates up

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A mixed bag for the economy Friday: The national jobs report for showed a decrease in unemployment but stocks tumbled as investors anticipate more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Employers added 263,000 jobs to the economy in September, the jobs report showed, though...
FOX2Now

Economy adds 263K jobs in September, unemployment ticks down

(The Hill) — The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The September employment report showed job growth continuing to slow from a torrid pace earlier in the year, but remaining strong as the economy powers through high inflation and rising interest rates.
