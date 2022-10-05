Read full article on original website
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — IBM says it will invest $20 billion into its computer chip business, in Poughkeepsie, New York. “The supply chain is going to start here and end here in the United States,” the President said. President Biden came to town to celebrate and take some of...
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things
(NEXSTAR) – Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs. On Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistics agency with the Energy Department, said that the residential and...
Economy adds 263K jobs in September, unemployment ticks down
(The Hill) — The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The September employment report showed job growth continuing to slow from a torrid pace earlier in the year, but remaining strong as the economy powers through high inflation and rising interest rates.
