StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cincinnati vs. South Florida: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1 This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds announce changes to coaching staff following conclusion of 100-loss season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just one day after finishing with the second 100-loss season in franchise history, the Cincinnati Reds announced changes on the coaching staff. First base/infield/base running coach Delino DeShields, advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez, bullpen coach Lee Tunnell, assistant coach Rolando Valles and hitting coach Alan Zinter will not return to the Major League staff in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase frustrated with how defenses are covering him

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase showed some frustration during media availability on Wednesday. While the team is on a two-game winning streak, Chase hasn’t been as involved in the action as we’ve grown to expect him to be, and the Bengals offense clearly has yet to live up to preseason expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals elevate Tyler Shelvin and activate Cam Taylor-Britt

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad and returned cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the injured reserve list for Sunday’s game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 5 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 5 matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals will get their second shot at the AFC North this season by heading to play the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football. The Bengals swept the Ravens last season, which came on the tail end of losing five straight to Baltimore. These teams have historically been very evenly matched. They go through streaks where one will win four or five in a row, but they do split quite a bit.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

Thursday Night Football Week 5 features a matchup between two of the more disappointing AFC teams this season. While the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos aren’t out of anything yet, their starts to the season has left plenty to be desired. These teams have quite a few similarities when...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Ted Karras hopeful for Bengals’ win streak continuing

It was directly after the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 win last year when Joe Burrow preached to his team that they will start “stacking these games.” A trip to the Super Bowl should validate the truth in that prediction. Ted Karras is eyeing something similar a year...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: La’el Collins returns to practice

Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati got mostly good news Thursday with everyone on the roster able to practice, including La’el Collins (back) returning to work. Tee Higgins (ankle), Evan McPherson (groin) and Hayden Hurst (groin) also continued to work through their injuries.
