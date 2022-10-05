Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men's Soccer: Pechota's late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Joe Burrow Says Hard Hits Have Led to Forgetting Chunks of Games
Throughout NFL’s Week 4 and the days that followed, headlines swirled around the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During the Thursday Night Football game, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will also keep him out least this current week. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, the quarterback on the other...
Tee Higgins will be ready for Ravens: Bengals injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals injury report is in good shape as they prepare to head to Baltimore this weekend for a pivotal AFC North first-place showdown against the Ravens. While wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice for a second straight day, the Bengals are optimistic...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. South Florida: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: South Florida 1-4; Cincinnati 4-1 This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game. The Bulls and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. South Florida has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Cincinnati and is hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 14 of 2017.
WKRC
Reds announce changes to coaching staff following conclusion of 100-loss season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just one day after finishing with the second 100-loss season in franchise history, the Cincinnati Reds announced changes on the coaching staff. First base/infield/base running coach Delino DeShields, advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez, bullpen coach Lee Tunnell, assistant coach Rolando Valles and hitting coach Alan Zinter will not return to the Major League staff in 2023.
Cincy Jungle
5 questions with the enemy: Kyle Barber of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown
Week 5 is bringing a pivotal AFC North matchup, and it’s being spotlighted on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati heads to Baltimore for a game bringing at least a share of the division lead. For all of the insight with the Baltimore Ravens, we tapped Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown....
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase frustrated with how defenses are covering him
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase showed some frustration during media availability on Wednesday. While the team is on a two-game winning streak, Chase hasn’t been as involved in the action as we’ve grown to expect him to be, and the Bengals offense clearly has yet to live up to preseason expectations.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals elevate Tyler Shelvin and activate Cam Taylor-Britt
The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad and returned cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to the active roster from the injured reserve list for Sunday’s game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Shelvin is classified as a standard elevation. As a practice squad player being elevated to...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 5
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Heading into Week 5 of the season, we want to know how you’re feeling after...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ offense could re-exploit Ravens’ surprising defensive issues on Sunday night
Ever since their inception as an NFL franchise in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have been synonymous with “excellent defense”. Hall of Famers—both current and future—litter the team’s rosters over the past 27 years, and a lot of big names currently headline that side of the ball, too.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 5 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals will get their second shot at the AFC North this season by heading to play the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football. The Bengals swept the Ravens last season, which came on the tail end of losing five straight to Baltimore. These teams have historically been very evenly matched. They go through streaks where one will win four or five in a row, but they do split quite a bit.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football Week 5 features a matchup between two of the more disappointing AFC teams this season. While the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos aren’t out of anything yet, their starts to the season has left plenty to be desired. These teams have quite a few similarities when...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Ted Karras hopeful for Bengals’ win streak continuing
It was directly after the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 win last year when Joe Burrow preached to his team that they will start “stacking these games.” A trip to the Super Bowl should validate the truth in that prediction. Ted Karras is eyeing something similar a year...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: La’el Collins returns to practice
Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati got mostly good news Thursday with everyone on the roster able to practice, including La’el Collins (back) returning to work. Tee Higgins (ankle), Evan McPherson (groin) and Hayden Hurst (groin) also continued to work through their injuries.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
