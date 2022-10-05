ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

wgan.com

Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation

Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

‘Vulnerable’ Man Goes Missing in Wolfeboro, NH

Police issued a Silver Alert for a vulnerable Wolfeboro man who never came home from a doctor appointment Thursday. John Skelton, 65, was reported missing Thursday evening when he didn't return home. His car was found Friday just before midnight on Route 28 in Alton, according to New Hampshire State Police. Family members said Skelton suffers from mental illness.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Small plane crashes in York County; no word on injuries

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. While few details are known at this time, authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portland Road. The type of plane and whether anyone has been injured has not...
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two killed in small plane crash in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
MAINE STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tree falls on top of car, kills driver

HARRISON – A 34-year-old Mount Vernon woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius as she drove on I-95 between exit 18B at White Plains and exit 19 at Rye/Harrison at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. State Police identified the victim as...
KENNEBUNK, ME
