WGME
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
Portland police execute search warrant on Grant Street
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department's Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Grant Street around 12 p.m. on Friday. Police said the apartment was found to be in connection with a criminal investigation, a news release issued by the department said. The Special...
wgan.com
Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation
Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
‘Vulnerable’ Man Goes Missing in Wolfeboro, NH
Police issued a Silver Alert for a vulnerable Wolfeboro man who never came home from a doctor appointment Thursday. John Skelton, 65, was reported missing Thursday evening when he didn't return home. His car was found Friday just before midnight on Route 28 in Alton, according to New Hampshire State Police. Family members said Skelton suffers from mental illness.
WMTW
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
WGME
Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust
An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
WGME
Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
Have You Seen Them? NH Police Seek Missing Portsmouth Teen, Rochester Woman
UPDATE: Rochester Police said Tiffany Vigneau was safely located on Signal Street safe and unharmed Wednesday afternoon. Police in Portsmouth and Rochester are looking for help locating two individuals missing for over a week. Davyn Hanson, 15, of Portsmouth was last seen September 26 leaving Portsmouth High School around 3:15...
wabi.tv
Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
This Smart Maine Dog Came to a Woman’s Rescue After She Lost Her Keys
Do any of you do the triple check only to realize you can't find your keys? And then you're looking everywhere for them, and of course, they've pulled a Houdini on you. We've all probably lost our keys at some time or another, and that happened to be the case for a woman in Brunswick, Maine.
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
wabi.tv
Small plane crashes in York County; no word on injuries
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. While few details are known at this time, authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portland Road. The type of plane and whether anyone has been injured has not...
Two killed in small plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
wabi.tv
323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
Neighbors chip in to help Berwick couple rebuild their home and business
BERWICK, Maine — Michele Sturgis waved her hands with excitement as the big crane lifted the first heavy roof truss into place. It was the next big step, and a step closer, to having a new home. It's been a long, two-year wait. Michele and Arron Sturgis had a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tree falls on top of car, kills driver
HARRISON – A 34-year-old Mount Vernon woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius as she drove on I-95 between exit 18B at White Plains and exit 19 at Rye/Harrison at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. State Police identified the victim as...
