David Craig Sudduth
David Craig Sudduth, 71, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on Friday, May 11, 1951, in Port Arthur, Texas to Aubrey Sudduth and Elaine (Laborde) Guillaume, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife...
Retired Tarkington teacher honored for lifetime commitment to education
The Tarkington Student Foundation is proud to present the 2022 Commitment to Education: TISD Employee Award to Laurie Williams. This award is presented annually to a former or current employee who has made significant contributions to the education of Tarkington students. Laurie Williams has lived on Tarkington Prairie since 1972...
McLins honored with Community Award during Tarkington Roundup
Tarkington Independent School District has selected Charles and Kay McLin, Texas public school educators with a combined service to public schools of 81 years, as the recipients of the 2022 Commitment to Education: Community Award. This award is presented annually to community leaders who promote and support the education of our youth inside and beyond the classroom.
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
LSCO dispatcher Bragg named Employee of the Month for October 2022
At the October general meeting of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Sheriff Bobby Rader bestowed the Employee of the Month award to Communications Dispatcher Mykaela Bragg. She was praised for her calm and methodical demeanor during the time that Deputy Kelby Bean reported he was being fired upon...
Cleveland HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Cleveland High School held its homecoming ceremony to crown this year’s king and queen on Friday, Sept. 30, just prior to the varsity football game. Three young ladies – Sheccid Flores, Guadalupe Rocha and Leslie Vargas – were vying for the queen’s crown, and three young men – Kendrae Lewis, Jose Mendez and Eddie Valdez Castro – were competing to be king.
BNSF: Logistics center still on track for Cleveland
A BNSF Railway logistics center that is being built on a 1,200-acre property on Fostoria Road in Cleveland is expected to have shovel-ready sites available by the first quarter of 2024. Gary Laffoon, director of economic development and strategic projects for BNSF Railroad, gave an update on the project to the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at a membership luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6.
