Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader recently promoted 21-year veteran Sgt. Michelle Deshotel to the long vacant rank of lieutenant effective on Oct. 1, 2022. This ranking within the LCSO has not been filled since it was held many years ago in a past administration, but now with the tremendous increase in population growth in Liberty County, which equates to increased calls for service and a tremendous increase in reports and building cases for court presentations, it has become imperative that the Patrol Division. This division is considered to be the backbone of any law enforcement agency and now will be supported with additional supervisory personnel.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO