A BNSF Railway logistics center that is being built on a 1,200-acre property on Fostoria Road in Cleveland is expected to have shovel-ready sites available by the first quarter of 2024. Gary Laffoon, director of economic development and strategic projects for BNSF Railroad, gave an update on the project to the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at a membership luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO