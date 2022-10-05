ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Falls In Five Sets to SMU

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team took it to five sets but could not hold on, falling 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 12-15) to the SMU Mustangs Friday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-7 overall and...
Runarsdottir Scores on Penalty Kick for 1-1 Tie with Cincinnati

Isold Runarsdottir scored on a penalty kick to give the Tulsa women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Cincinnati on Thursday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-3 on the season and 1-1-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bearcats moved to 4-1-5 overall and 0-0-2 in the league.
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA FACES NAVY’S OPTION THIS WEEK IN ANNAPOLIS

GAME 6: TULSA (2-3, 0-1 American) vs. NAVY (1-3, 1-1 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 pm (CT) /3:30 pm (ET) Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. NAVY – Ken Niumatalolo (Hawaii '89), 15th year. TV: CBS Network. Talent:...
Tulsa Volleyball To Face SMU, Memphis At Home

TULSA, Okla. – The University of Tulsa volleyball team (9-6, 2-1 AAC) hosts SMU (10-6, 3-1 AAC) and Memphis (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at the Donald W. Reynolds Center this weekend. The Golden Hurricane will take on SMU on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. and will face Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
Nation’s 2nd-Leading Receiver Stokes Added to Biletnikoff List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– University of Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes was added to the Biletnikoff Watch List, it was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The postseason award is presented to College Football's Outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Stokes, 5'10" graduate, is ranked second in the nation...
