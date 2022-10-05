Isold Runarsdottir scored on a penalty kick to give the Tulsa women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Cincinnati on Thursday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-3 on the season and 1-1-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bearcats moved to 4-1-5 overall and 0-0-2 in the league.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO