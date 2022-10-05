Read full article on original website
Related
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In Five Sets to SMU
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team took it to five sets but could not hold on, falling 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 12-15) to the SMU Mustangs Friday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-7 overall and...
tulsahurricane.com
Runarsdottir Scores on Penalty Kick for 1-1 Tie with Cincinnati
Isold Runarsdottir scored on a penalty kick to give the Tulsa women's soccer team a 1-1 tie with Cincinnati on Thursday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-3 on the season and 1-1-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bearcats moved to 4-1-5 overall and 0-0-2 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA FACES NAVY’S OPTION THIS WEEK IN ANNAPOLIS
GAME 6: TULSA (2-3, 0-1 American) vs. NAVY (1-3, 1-1 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 pm (CT) /3:30 pm (ET) Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. NAVY – Ken Niumatalolo (Hawaii '89), 15th year. TV: CBS Network. Talent:...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball To Face SMU, Memphis At Home
TULSA, Okla. – The University of Tulsa volleyball team (9-6, 2-1 AAC) hosts SMU (10-6, 3-1 AAC) and Memphis (11-5, 2-2 AAC) at the Donald W. Reynolds Center this weekend. The Golden Hurricane will take on SMU on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. and will face Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tulsahurricane.com
Nation’s 2nd-Leading Receiver Stokes Added to Biletnikoff List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– University of Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes was added to the Biletnikoff Watch List, it was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The postseason award is presented to College Football's Outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position. Stokes, 5'10" graduate, is ranked second in the nation...
Comments / 0