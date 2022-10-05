Read full article on original website
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
Coroner: 18-year-old dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Anreno Woods. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at the time […]
Carjacking leaves man with broken tooth
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police said a 67-year old man from Champaign was left minor injuries, including a broken tooth, after his car was stolen Wednesday night. In a news release, Champaign Police said they were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. for a report of a vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian […]
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after pointing gun at Rantoul Pizza Pub customers, police say
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at customers inside a pizza restaurant. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rantoul Pizza Pub located at 114 E Congress Ave. Officers arrived shortly after the suspect fled.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Police Report Both Drivers in Oakwood Accident from Danville; One Fatality
The Illinois State Police are reporting that both victims in Wednesday’s accident on U S 150 in Oakwood were from Danville. A 68-year-old man has died from his injuries, but the name has not been released pending notification of relatives. The 35-year-old man who survived the accident, driving the second vehicle, is reported to be 35-year-old Michael A Palmer from Danville. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
whporadio.com
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
Danville man killed in crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 150 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Oakwood just after 4 p.m. State troopers said their investigation revealed the victim was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound when he tried to pass another vehicle. A pickup truck was driving […]
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
Teen charged in connection to Mattoon kidnapping
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
WAND TV
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Central Illinois Proud
License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
