The Illinois State Police are reporting that both victims in Wednesday’s accident on U S 150 in Oakwood were from Danville. A 68-year-old man has died from his injuries, but the name has not been released pending notification of relatives. The 35-year-old man who survived the accident, driving the second vehicle, is reported to be 35-year-old Michael A Palmer from Danville. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO