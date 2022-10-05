Read full article on original website
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
utoledo.edu
Grammy-winning Rapper Headlines Founder’s Day Concert
Music is a big part of The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the campus and Toledo-area communities are invited. Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain is the headliner for a concert lineup that includes national artists country rapper David Morris and country singer Nate Smith as featured performers, and local bands Distant Cousinz and the Skittle Bots as the openers.
toledocitypaper.com
Michigan Museum of Horror To Open In Monroe
With Fall comes cooler weather, colored leaves on the ground, and your favorite Fall-themed beverages. It also comes with horror movies, haunted houses, Halloween costumes and candy. Just in time for this time of year comes the Michigan Museum of Horror. Located at 44 S. Monroe Street in Monroe, Michigan...
bgfalconmedia.com
Danny Trejo, actor and author, speaks at the Wood County Library
Before the clock struck 6 p.m. in Bowling Green, a line formed outside the doors of the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center, just to see actor and author Danny Trejo. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Wood County District Public Library held its Foundation Series event, where Trejo came...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
13abc.com
Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend. The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
statechampsnetwork.com
It’s Always Sonny In Toledo: UDJ Hoopster Sonny Wilson Selects Toledo For College
The City of Toledo is going to be on “Sonny Time” soon enough. For fans of Catholic League hoops in Metro Detroit, Sonny Time means PRIMETIME 24kmagic. Detroit U-D Jesuit senior point guard Sonny Wilson committed to the University of Toledo this week, delivering a 2023 Mr. Basketball candidate into the fold for Rockets Nation.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
13abc.com
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”. “On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ. TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
13abc.com
Local shelters expect an increase in homelessness as the winter months approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homelessness has been a continual problem in our area and nationwide over the past few years. Local homeless shelters say those numbers will most likely increase as the colder weather comes. Places like Cherry Street Mission Ministries and United Way of Greater Toledo say they expect...
Shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium stops Whitmer-Toledo Central Catholic game
At least one person was shot, with some reports saying there are three victims
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
