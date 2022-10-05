ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Grammy-winning Rapper Headlines Founder’s Day Concert

Music is a big part of The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the campus and Toledo-area communities are invited. Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain is the headliner for a concert lineup that includes national artists country rapper David Morris and country singer Nate Smith as featured performers, and local bands Distant Cousinz and the Skittle Bots as the openers.
Michigan Museum of Horror To Open In Monroe

With Fall comes cooler weather, colored leaves on the ground, and your favorite Fall-themed beverages. It also comes with horror movies, haunted houses, Halloween costumes and candy. Just in time for this time of year comes the Michigan Museum of Horror. Located at 44 S. Monroe Street in Monroe, Michigan...
Danny Trejo, actor and author, speaks at the Wood County Library

Before the clock struck 6 p.m. in Bowling Green, a line formed outside the doors of the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center, just to see actor and author Danny Trejo. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Wood County District Public Library held its Foundation Series event, where Trejo came...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Registration opens for Zia Cooke basketball camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for Zia Cooke’s Cookie’s Lil Campers co-ed Basketball Camp next weekend. The camp will take place on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rogers High School located at 222 McTigue Dr. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
It’s Always Sonny In Toledo: UDJ Hoopster Sonny Wilson Selects Toledo For College

The City of Toledo is going to be on “Sonny Time” soon enough. For fans of Catholic League hoops in Metro Detroit, Sonny Time means PRIMETIME 24kmagic. Detroit U-D Jesuit senior point guard Sonny Wilson committed to the University of Toledo this week, delivering a 2023 Mr. Basketball candidate into the fold for Rockets Nation.
Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Easy Apple Cake

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Arts
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
