capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Theft Suspect Wanted
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify the pictured male. He is suspected of credit card fraud and theft from a vehicle. Officers recently responded to a report of a vehicle burglary near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive. Police believe the suspect was able...
Cheyenne Police Ask Public To Keep Eye Out For Runaway
Cheyenne Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a juvenile who was reported missing early this morning [Oct. 8].
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Justin M. Lillie, 35 –...
Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker’s claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Cheyenne Police Seek Help With Hit-&-Run Investigation
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a hit-and-run. According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred on Synder Avenue. Police say the driver of the red, unplated Oldsmobile Alero pictured above rear-ended another vehicle and then fled the scene. "The driver...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
Input Sought on Cheyenne/Northern Colorado Transit System
Transportation officials are working to establish a reliable regional transit connection between Cheyenne and northern Colorado and are asking for the public's feedback. Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Tom Mason says the fact that roughly 23% of the vehicle trips that cross the Wyoming-Colorado border via Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 every day originate and end in Cheyenne and NoCo shows a need for the connection.
Fort Collins drug investigation nabs suspects, bond set for 1 at $1 million
The Northern Colorado Drug Task force confirmed two were arrested in the late summer for related charges related to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
