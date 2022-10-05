ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

120 years ago: Steady rain makes threshing a challenge

Some of the boys have been taking a pre-graduate course in civil engineering at the new city well during their free time this past week – Pupils in fourth grade are doing excellent work with numbers. We need another dictionary. We should have three, but they didn’t come. This one is badly grayed – Why do we wait?? Ella Magenheimer, our upper grade student last year has obtained a teacher’s certificate and position in one of our county schools.
JORDAN, MN
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Chad Johnson

Family: I've been married to my wife Holly for 18 years. We have two boys, an 8th grader and a 4th grader. Employment: I’ve worked in the Information Technology field since I was in college. From a computer repair shop to phone support. From supporting large-scale computer systems to owning them as a manager. I currently work as an IT reporting analyst at a large company based in the Twin Cities. Prior to my current role, I managed a portfolio of IT projects with a total budget of $12 million. Overall, I can summarize my work experience as: solving problems, managing large budgets, and getting people to work together.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Remembering John Lenzen

Community leader and family man John Charles Lenzen died peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by his family in his home, on Saturday, Sept. 17 — an impactful loss to many. To some, Lenzen was known as the local car guy. To others he might have been known...
CHASKA, MN
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Enrique Velazquez

Address: My campaign address is 4455 Village Lake Drive SE #1198, Prior Lake. Family: Married to the love of my life Sarah. We have four children: Gabrielle (27), Kamryn (19), Lillian (16), Mason (13). Employment: City of Minneapolis Regulatory Services-Inspections Services Division Director. Education: MBA with focus in Nonprofit and...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Shakopee, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Jenny Karline

Family: Married to John for 24 years, three children—Max, married (21), currently active-duty Air Force stationed in California; daughter-in-law Ashley; Colby (20) sophomore at SDSU majoring in human biology, pre-med; and Sarah (18), student. Employment: Loan officer assistant at Bell Bank Mortgage. Education: Associates degree in advanced accounting. Hobbies/interests:...
JORDAN, MN
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Kristi Peterson

Family: My husband Sean and I have been married for 20 years. We have a son, Noah, who is a senior at Shakopee High School. Employment: Marketing Leader for a national manufacturing company. Education: B.A. Communications and Journalism from Augustana University; MBC-Business Communications from University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Q-and-A with Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board candidate Hume

Family: Wife, Laurie; three sons: Connor (Burnsville HS Class of 2017), Calvin (Burnsville HS Class of 2022), Grant (current Sophomore at Burnsville HS) Education: B.A. from University of Evansville (Indiana), M.A. from University of Minnesota. Hobbies/interests: Science fiction/ fantasy, baseball (Go Twins!), supporting my kids’ interests and activities. Previous...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Bill Markert

Address: 7690 Cress View Dr., Prior Lake. Family: Spouse Sharon; son (age 28) and daughter (age 27). Employment: Retired Chief Financial Officer. Education: Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree earned from the University of St. Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree earned from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Hobbies/interests:. Chair...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Q-and-A with Eastern Carver County School Board candidate Rachel Berg Scherer

Family: Husband Matt; children August, 10, and Ruthie, 7. Employment: Writer, editor and owner of Midwest Writing and Editing. Education: B.A. Concordia College, Moorhead, in English writing and history; M.A. University of Notre Dame of Maryland, leadership in teaching. Hobbies/interests: Traveling with family, exploring new hikes with my kids, reading...
CHASKA, MN
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Nick Stepka

Name/Age: Nick Stepka, 42. Address: 1909 Cardinal Drive, Shakopee. Family: Wife, three daughters (16, 12 & 8), two cats (12 & 2), and two dogs (9 & 10 months). Employment: I work full-time for a large chemical company in Minnesota and snow plow part-time during the winter in Shakopee. Education:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Joe Aldrich

Family: Wife Tara, daughters Alexandra and Victoria. Employment: Chief Financial Officer of ECA Marketing, Inc. Education: B.S. in Accounting from Moorhead State University–Moorhead, Minnesota. Hobbies/interests: Kayaking, boating, walking, music, math games, spending time with family. Previous experience: I have been the treasurer of the school board for four years...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Jessica Olstad

Address: 16368 Victoria Curve, Prior Lake. Family: Husband, daughter (sixth-grade) and son (third-grade). Employment: I am a director on the executive coaching team at Real Chemistry. Education: B.A. in Mass Communications (with complementary major in Military History) from Indiana University. Hobbies/interests: I love exploring great food and wine, watching good...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate David Melby

Name/Age: David Melby, 58. Address: 1981 Raspberry Lane, Shakopee. Family: I have been married to my wife Lori for 14 years and we have two children, both in Shakopee Public Schools, in 3rd and 5th grade. Employment: I’ve done consultant work as a Data/Business Analyst for 10 years. During COVID,...
SHAKOPEE, MN

