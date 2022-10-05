Read full article on original website
Related
swnewsmedia.com
120 years ago: Steady rain makes threshing a challenge
Some of the boys have been taking a pre-graduate course in civil engineering at the new city well during their free time this past week – Pupils in fourth grade are doing excellent work with numbers. We need another dictionary. We should have three, but they didn’t come. This one is badly grayed – Why do we wait?? Ella Magenheimer, our upper grade student last year has obtained a teacher’s certificate and position in one of our county schools.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Chad Johnson
Family: I've been married to my wife Holly for 18 years. We have two boys, an 8th grader and a 4th grader. Employment: I’ve worked in the Information Technology field since I was in college. From a computer repair shop to phone support. From supporting large-scale computer systems to owning them as a manager. I currently work as an IT reporting analyst at a large company based in the Twin Cities. Prior to my current role, I managed a portfolio of IT projects with a total budget of $12 million. Overall, I can summarize my work experience as: solving problems, managing large budgets, and getting people to work together.
swnewsmedia.com
Remembering John Lenzen
Community leader and family man John Charles Lenzen died peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by his family in his home, on Saturday, Sept. 17 — an impactful loss to many. To some, Lenzen was known as the local car guy. To others he might have been known...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Enrique Velazquez
Address: My campaign address is 4455 Village Lake Drive SE #1198, Prior Lake. Family: Married to the love of my life Sarah. We have four children: Gabrielle (27), Kamryn (19), Lillian (16), Mason (13). Employment: City of Minneapolis Regulatory Services-Inspections Services Division Director. Education: MBA with focus in Nonprofit and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group arrested after attempt to enter Coon Rapids stadium during homecoming game
A group of five people were arrested after they attempted to enter the homecoming football game at Coon Rapids High School Thursday night. Four guns were found in two vehicles linked to the group after staff had raised alarm when the group tried to enter the stadium. It's the latest...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Jordan School Board candidate Jenny Karline
Family: Married to John for 24 years, three children—Max, married (21), currently active-duty Air Force stationed in California; daughter-in-law Ashley; Colby (20) sophomore at SDSU majoring in human biology, pre-med; and Sarah (18), student. Employment: Loan officer assistant at Bell Bank Mortgage. Education: Associates degree in advanced accounting. Hobbies/interests:...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Kristi Peterson
Family: My husband Sean and I have been married for 20 years. We have a son, Noah, who is a senior at Shakopee High School. Employment: Marketing Leader for a national manufacturing company. Education: B.A. Communications and Journalism from Augustana University; MBC-Business Communications from University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake therapy dog team receives national award for volunteer service
Oliver and Opal, a very good boy and girl, recently made the national Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll for their service as therapy dogs, along with their human partner, Norm Prusinski of Prior Lake. The recognition was part of the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board candidate Hume
Family: Wife, Laurie; three sons: Connor (Burnsville HS Class of 2017), Calvin (Burnsville HS Class of 2022), Grant (current Sophomore at Burnsville HS) Education: B.A. from University of Evansville (Indiana), M.A. from University of Minnesota. Hobbies/interests: Science fiction/ fantasy, baseball (Go Twins!), supporting my kids’ interests and activities. Previous...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Bill Markert
Address: 7690 Cress View Dr., Prior Lake. Family: Spouse Sharon; son (age 28) and daughter (age 27). Employment: Retired Chief Financial Officer. Education: Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree earned from the University of St. Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree earned from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Hobbies/interests:. Chair...
Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced
Apple Valley officials are asking residents to weigh in on a concept plan that proposes to transform the city's longstanding ice arena into a new indoor recreational facility – without the rink. The concept plan for the Hayes Park Ice Arena is one of many being considered as part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Eastern Carver County School Board candidate Rachel Berg Scherer
Family: Husband Matt; children August, 10, and Ruthie, 7. Employment: Writer, editor and owner of Midwest Writing and Editing. Education: B.A. Concordia College, Moorhead, in English writing and history; M.A. University of Notre Dame of Maryland, leadership in teaching. Hobbies/interests: Traveling with family, exploring new hikes with my kids, reading...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Nick Stepka
Name/Age: Nick Stepka, 42. Address: 1909 Cardinal Drive, Shakopee. Family: Wife, three daughters (16, 12 & 8), two cats (12 & 2), and two dogs (9 & 10 months). Employment: I work full-time for a large chemical company in Minnesota and snow plow part-time during the winter in Shakopee. Education:...
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate Joe Aldrich
Family: Wife Tara, daughters Alexandra and Victoria. Employment: Chief Financial Officer of ECA Marketing, Inc. Education: B.S. in Accounting from Moorhead State University–Moorhead, Minnesota. Hobbies/interests: Kayaking, boating, walking, music, math games, spending time with family. Previous experience: I have been the treasurer of the school board for four years...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board candidate Jessica Olstad
Address: 16368 Victoria Curve, Prior Lake. Family: Husband, daughter (sixth-grade) and son (third-grade). Employment: I am a director on the executive coaching team at Real Chemistry. Education: B.A. in Mass Communications (with complementary major in Military History) from Indiana University. Hobbies/interests: I love exploring great food and wine, watching good...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Shakopee School Board candidate David Melby
Name/Age: David Melby, 58. Address: 1981 Raspberry Lane, Shakopee. Family: I have been married to my wife Lori for 14 years and we have two children, both in Shakopee Public Schools, in 3rd and 5th grade. Employment: I’ve done consultant work as a Data/Business Analyst for 10 years. During COVID,...
Comments / 0