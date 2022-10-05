Majority of Canadian Physicians Treat Primary Headache Disorders With Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
verywellhealth.com
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
nypressnews.com
Certain meats linked to blood clots in veins, expert warns
Blot clots are small clumps of blood that have formed into a kind of gel. Although they are vital to help prevent excessive bleeding when you get a cut, some that don’t dissolve naturally can be dangerous. If they travel to organs such as the lungs or heart this is cause for serious concern.
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: Experts warn of new symptom as 'devastating' wave hits Britain
Health experts in the UK are raising alarm over a possible ‘devastating’ wave of Covid-19 this autumn. This warning is coming on the back of a 14% increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the week ending September 20, the first sustained rise since mid-July, according to the Office for National Statistics. The cause of the new wave is not certain, but experts say the government’s guidelines on symptoms could be misleading as many people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
ahchealthenews.com
If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop
We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
neurologylive.com
Total N-Acetylaspartate Different Across Antibody-Negative Overlapping Multiple Sclerosis, NMOSD
Using magnetic resonance spectroscopy, investigators observed significantly different levels of total NAA across MS and NMOSD subtypes, and a negative correlation between total NAA and disability score. Findings from a trial of antibody-negative patients with overlapping features of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and multiple sclerosis (MS) showed that total...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Top Expert Interviews: September 2022
Click the image to watch this video, or the arrows to see the next video. Changes in Practice, Perspective on Developmental Milestones for Children: Paul Lipkin, MD. "While parents were having concerns, the professional didn’t have a good foundation to steer them towards the next steps in the process. That next step in the process ends up being really critical for the healthcare professional, for the child neurologist, and for the specialty pediatrician, because that means that will begin a cascade of further interventions, further evaluations, [and] further treatments in one way or another."
The Holistic Way To Manage High Cholesterol
Heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking increase your heart disease risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association suggests taking a good look at your cholesterol numbers to see if you're at risk. Your LDL is the "bad" cholesterol, which you should work to reduce, and your HDL helps clear cholesterol from your arteries.
MedicalXpress
New study uncovers major cause of deadly heart arrhythmias
Heart attacks scar the heart, leaving patients vulnerable to heart rhythm disorders that can lead to sudden death. While not all who have experienced a cardiac infarction will develop an arrhythmia, if they do, it will typically happen about three years post-attack. In these patients, fat penetrates the heart wall in the region of the scar after three years, as well. Until now, however, the relationship between those fat deposits and the development of arrhythmias was unclear.
neurologylive.com
Combination of Biomarkers Associated with Stronger Predictions of Progression in Parkinson Disease
Findings from a study on Parkinson disease revealed that combining blood biomarkers in addition with clinical measures with prognostics modelling are associated with a more vital prediction in disease progression. A recent study on 291 patients with Parkinson disease (PD) showed that a combination of serum neurofilament light (NfL), clinical...
Medical News Today
All about blepharoplasty procedures and results
Blepharoplasty is a type of eyelid surgery that removes sagging skin around the eyes. The surgery can be cosmetic, or a person may need it to improve vision. Both upper and lower eyelids can have blepharoplasty, and surgeons may combine it with other facial cosmetic procedures. During a blepharoplasty, a...
neurologylive.com
An Inside Look at the 2022 RNDS, SRNA's Hybrid Conference
The RNDS, created to bring together those with rare neuroimmune disorders and clinical community together, is a 3-day hybrid educational event held October 7-9 in Los Angeles, California. This content was originally created by the Siegal Rare Neuroimmune Association. SRNA is excited to be hosting the 2022RNDS, a three-day educational...
neurologylive.com
Ublituximab Outperforms Teriflunomide on ARRs, CNM-Au8 Fails HEALEY ALS Trial, Benefits of Aerobic Exercise in Multiple Sclerosis
Neurology News Network for the week ending October 8, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Data from ULTIMATE I and II, a recent pair of phase 3 trials, showed that ublituximab, in investigational treatment developed by TG Therapeutics, resulted in lower annualized relapse rates (ARRs) and fewer brain lesions on MRI than teriflunomide for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) over the duration of 96 weeks.The ARR was 0.08 with ublituximab and 0.19 with teriflunomide from the ULTIMATE I trial, while the ARR was 0.09 and 0.18 in the ULTIMATE II. Ublituximab produces B-cell depletion and enhances antibody-dependent cellular cytolysis, which could be beneficial treatment for patients with relapsing MS. The findings additionally showed a significantly lower risk of worsened disability with ublituximab treatment. Although, the investigational therapy was also associated with infusion-related reactions, which occurred in 47.7% of the participants in the ublituximab group. One of the limitations of conducting the trials is that no inferences were able to be made regarding the efficacy of ublituximab in comparison with other therapies for MS that are more potent than teriflunomide.
MedicalXpress
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
neurologylive.com
Phase 3 Findings Highlight Hydromethylthionine Mesylate’s Potential as Alzheimer Treatment
When hydromethylthionine mesylate was compared with publicly available placebo decline data, the treatment effects of cognitive and functional decline are about 3-fold larger over 18 months. New 12-month findings from the phase 3 LUCIDITY study (NCT03446001) showed that hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM; TauRx Pharmaceuticals), an investigational tau aggregation inhibitor, demonstrated a...
