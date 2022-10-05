Majority of Canadian Physicians Treat Primary Headache Disorders With Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists

Neurology News Network for the week ending October 8, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Data from ULTIMATE I and II, a recent pair of phase 3 trials, showed that ublituximab, in investigational treatment developed by TG Therapeutics, resulted in lower annualized relapse rates (ARRs) and fewer brain lesions on MRI than teriflunomide for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) over the duration of 96 weeks.The ARR was 0.08 with ublituximab and 0.19 with teriflunomide from the ULTIMATE I trial, while the ARR was 0.09 and 0.18 in the ULTIMATE II. Ublituximab produces B-cell depletion and enhances antibody-dependent cellular cytolysis, which could be beneficial treatment for patients with relapsing MS. The findings additionally showed a significantly lower risk of worsened disability with ublituximab treatment. Although, the investigational therapy was also associated with infusion-related reactions, which occurred in 47.7% of the participants in the ublituximab group. One of the limitations of conducting the trials is that no inferences were able to be made regarding the efficacy of ublituximab in comparison with other therapies for MS that are more potent than teriflunomide.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO