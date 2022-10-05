Read full article on original website
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 7
Let’s get ready for the weekend, Johnson County!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 58, Low: 35. Sunny and clear but significantly cooler. Overnight lows could drop near freezing. A frost advisory is in effect Saturday morning, so take steps tonight to protect any sensitive plants. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County to provide mental health diversion services for city of Leawood
People living with mental illness who face misdemeanor charges in Leawood now have an option through Johnson County District Court to remove the crime from their record and access mental health treatment. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a contract that includes...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Kansas City Council approves plan to put an end to homelessness
The Kansas City Council approved a resolution Thursday on the "Zero KC" plan. It's supposed to end homelessness in the city.
PollChief officials assure Johnson Co., KS, election worker information 'secure'
Johnson County, Kansas, received reassurance on Thursday that its election workers' personal information is "secure."
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas voting districts changed ahead of Nov. 8 election — See how it impacts you
As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, some Johnson County voters will be casting their ballots in new districts. Following redistricting in Kansas, some state House and Senate districts look different. Before early voting begins later this month in Johnson County, here’s how to check your voting district and find...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Historic building near 18th and Vine District being restored as new art center
The Zhou Brothers Art Center of Kansas City will repurpose the historic Crispus Attucks Elementary school building.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s a look at new Leawood city logo, marking 75th anniversary
In honor of its 75th anniversary, Leawood is preparing to undergo a rebranding that features a new official city logo. Driving the news: At its Monday meeting, the Leawood City Council unanimously approved a new City of Leawood logo to be placed on items like city merchandise, business cards, landmarks and city vehicles.
Johnson County reviewing potential breach of election worker data
Thousands of Johnson County election workers' personal data could be compromised after a PollChief executive was arrested for identity theft.
bluevalleypost.com
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Modern masterpieces in Kansas City
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested in Clinton County Thursday
(CLINTON COUNTY, MO) – A Kansas City man was arrested in Clinton County Thursday. Just prior to 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Zackery A. Shobe who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance other than up to 35 grams of marijauna and a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
