Johnson County, KS

Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 7

Let’s get ready for the weekend, Johnson County!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 58, Low: 35. Sunny and clear but significantly cooler. Overnight lows could drop near freezing. A frost advisory is in effect Saturday morning, so take steps tonight to protect any sensitive plants. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️...
Johnson County to provide mental health diversion services for city of Leawood

People living with mental illness who face misdemeanor charges in Leawood now have an option through Johnson County District Court to remove the crime from their record and access mental health treatment. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a contract that includes...
Johnson County, KS
Here’s a look at new Leawood city logo, marking 75th anniversary

In honor of its 75th anniversary, Leawood is preparing to undergo a rebranding that features a new official city logo. Driving the news: At its Monday meeting, the Leawood City Council unanimously approved a new City of Leawood logo to be placed on items like city merchandise, business cards, landmarks and city vehicles.
Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Modern masterpieces in Kansas City

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we understand the significance and architectural style of modern and unique homes. The simplicity and congruous forms, blended with natural surroundings create spaces that have held their place amongst the most iconic architectural styles in the world. As part of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, we harness a global presence built on centuries of tradition and dedication to innovating the luxury real estate industry. As the most prominent modern and unique home seller in the greater Kansas City metro area, we are committed to honoring the originality and simplicity that modern architects passionately fought for in building these minimalist masterpieces.
Kansas City Man Arrested in Clinton County Thursday

(CLINTON COUNTY, MO) – A Kansas City man was arrested in Clinton County Thursday. Just prior to 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Zackery A. Shobe who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance other than up to 35 grams of marijauna and a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
