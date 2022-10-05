Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
LIFT Wyoming Educates, Inspires, and Empowers Wyoming Teenagers
That was the theme of this year's LIFT conference, according to LIFT founder, Tom Grogan. LIFT stands for Lead, Inspire, Fulfil, Together and it's a conference for young people to do just that. LIFT Wyoming was designed to "promote leadership in our young people for Wyoming's future," and it aims...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BLM in Wyoming Proposes Oil and Gas Lease Sale in 2023
On Thursday, the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that they're beginning a 30-day scoping period and are requesting public comment on the sale of 251,086 acres of land around the state. The sale is happening following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by Congress two months...
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools
Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WYDOT’s NEVI charging station plans approved
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are an electric car owner and plan to drive across the state, you may get some help soon. The WYDOT NEVI, or National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, was approved. The plan was submitted to the federal government in August and detailed how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Share a Picture of Wyoming Life, Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
National Rural Health Day is Novemeber 17, and the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health is sponsoring a a contest. Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in the National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded in two...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Threaten To Pull More Than $9 Million In Special Education Funding From Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke more than $9 million of the money it gives to Wyoming’s special education programs. The revocation comes in response to the way the Wyoming Department of Education apportioned funds to schools...
DON’T PANIC: Wyoming Schools Hand Out Earthquake Prep Kits
Kids in the western part of Wyoming got a special kit to look at and take home. Wyoming is one of the more geologically active states in the nation. It has hundreds of earthquakes every year. Most of them are never felt by humans. Now and then there is a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
Carbon Capture Will Increase Wyoming Electric Bills Says Power Company
According to a recent article in Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming has some of the lowest energy costs in the nation. This, the article says, is because of low state mandates and regulations. But that could change if the state of Wyoming, along with our local power companies, peruse "carbon capture."
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0