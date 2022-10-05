Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Projecting Penguins Final Roster, Lines & Who Hits Waivers
The NHL salary cap will be a blessing in disguise for at least one Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman. The team cannot afford eight defenders, and though one of their nine is still eligible to be sent to the AHL, it does not appear the Penguins will go that route. After a...
NHL
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
WBS Penguins shut out Lehigh Valley 2-0 in preseason tilt
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 2-0 win in their second preseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0 in exhibition play, but a rookie goalie for Lehigh Valley made sure the...
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
Blue Jackets need supporting cast to carry early success into regular season
Stunning the NHL by landing “Johnny Hockey” and re-signing Patrik Laine were great strides. And while Johnny Gaudreau and Laine have juiced Blue Jackets’ ticket sales for this season, it’s going to take more than a dynamic duo for a roster “reset” that began in 2020-21 to yield a playoff return. The Jackets’ supporting cast also needs significant improvement.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals while Elmer...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
Sutter gets two-year contract as Flames coach
Begins in 2023-24; won Jack Adams Award after leading Calgary to Pacific Division title last season. Darryl Sutter agreed to a two-year contract as coach of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The contract will start in the 2023-24 season and runs through 2024-25. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
Canadiens claim Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens claimed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers on Saturday. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native has appeared in four NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets. He maintained a plus-1 differential over that span. The 25-year-old has spent the majority of his professional career with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR DARRYL SUTTER
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and sits just one win away from 700. At 1397 games coached, also the 11th most in NHL history, Sutter will join Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Quinn (1400 games coached) for the tenth most early in the 2022-23 regular season.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
Bunting, Nylander work Tim Hortons drive-thru
Matthews, Rielly try to fool Maple Leafs teammates in funny video. Michael Bunting and William Nylander should probably stick to their day jobs. The Toronto Maple Leafs teammates tried their hand at working the Tim Hortons drive-thru in a new video posted on Toronto's Twitter account. Bunting and Nylander struggled...
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
Sully Says: Insights from Coach Following the Preseason Finale
The Penguins concluded their preseason slate with a dominant 7-1 win over the Sabres on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. They will open the regular season on Thursday versus Arizona. Jeff Carter made his preseason debut after dealing with an upper-body injury, and P.O Joseph slotted in next to Jeff...
OILERS ANNOUNCE THE HIRING OF FORMER DEFENSEMAN STEVE STAIOS
The Edmonton Oilers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that Steve Staios has been hired as a special advisor to their hockey operations staff. His focus will be mainly in line with player development. Staios, suited up for 1001 career games at the NHL level, 573 of which...
