Before my trip to Paris Fashion Week, I was excited ... until I thought about packing. Panic set in as I scrambled to fill my suitcase with clothes that checked all the boxes: warm enough for chilly fall temperatures, cool enough that I wouldn't stick out in a room of celebrities, emergency pieces in case plans or weather changed, and also stuff that I felt excited about. I would be there for six days, so it wasn't like I could run back to my apartment or office and grab something like I would for New York Fashion Week. What I brought would simply have to work.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO