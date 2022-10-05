While mini hemlines, sheer textiles, and crop tops are sweeping the spring 2023 runways, Tracy Reese at Hope for Flowers is in a more chaste mood. Her previous collection showed several silhouettes with peekaboo midriffs, but after some reflection, Reese is saying goodbye to all that (for now). “When I really looked at what was selling, it was more modest,” Reese says. “I want to be about creating clothes that people love and will wear over and over again. I don’t want to get too caught up in trends. Part of working more responsibly is making sure I’m making things you want to wear four or five years from now. I never want to lose sight of that.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO