Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Mariska Hargitay's Subtle Tweaks to Her Business-Casual Outfit Made It Thoroughly Modern
Mariska Hargitay is mixing things up. The Law & Order actress recently made an appearance in New York City wearing a vibrant purple oversized blazer over a crisp white tee and wide-leg jeans. While the classic blazer-meets-denim combination is nothing new, Hargitay looked thoroughly modern thanks to her thoughtful choice of on-trend proportions.
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’
Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look
The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines
Christian Louboutin’s twin daughters, now 7, have had strong opinions about their clothing and footwear since they were age 3. Now with the imminent launch of LoubiFamily, the children could finally wear some red-soled designs by their father to their recent baptism, with Paloma requesting her ballet flats in pink and Eloise a mary jane style so she could “run around in the church,” according to Louboutin.More from WWD17 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipChristian Louboutin Loubi Circus PartyChristian Louboutin Showcases Made-to-Measure Collection During Paris Couture To be sure, the French footwear and accessories guru made playfulness a priority with...
The Best Designer Crossbody Bags That You Will Wear for Years
Our roundup of the crossbody bags from some of the best designers are great investment pieces that you'll wear for years — details
Timothée Chalamet Wears a Skeletal Silver Choker to the London Bones And All Premiere
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, the actor traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
While mini hemlines, sheer textiles, and crop tops are sweeping the spring 2023 runways, Tracy Reese at Hope for Flowers is in a more chaste mood. Her previous collection showed several silhouettes with peekaboo midriffs, but after some reflection, Reese is saying goodbye to all that (for now). “When I really looked at what was selling, it was more modest,” Reese says. “I want to be about creating clothes that people love and will wear over and over again. I don’t want to get too caught up in trends. Part of working more responsibly is making sure I’m making things you want to wear four or five years from now. I never want to lose sight of that.”
