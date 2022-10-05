Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Devil In The White City’: Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese-Produced Serial Killer Series At Hulu
Over a decade ago, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way partnered to bring “Devil In The White City,” the true story of America’s first serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, during the late 1800s in Chicago, to the big screen. Originally conceived as a feature film — Scorsese and DiCaprio attached initially as director and star, way back when—the project eventually developed into a streaming series at Hulu back in 2019 after multiple delays and hiccups. The project would also luck out by recently landing director Todd Field (“TÁR”) and actor Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 4”) in one of the lead roles.
theplaylist.net
Keanu Reeves Would Love To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
At this point, four phases in, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have enlisted dozens of Hollywood A-listers for the MCU frontlines. And big-name actors want to work for the franchise juggernaut too, but there remain a few names that haven’t yet made their first Marvel appearance. Enter Keanu Reeves. The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star is a natural fit for MCU, on top of being a diehard fan of Marvel comics. So, if he were to sign on as a Marvel hero in the future, who would Reeves like to play?
theplaylist.net
Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Developing A New Film With Lynne Ramsay: “I’m Obsessed” With Her
After years of being one of the most in-demand actresses on the planet, Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence got married, had a child, and took a long break from acting that lasted nearly two years. While she already appeared in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Back,” last year, that was a supporting role that she didn’t do a full-court press for. Now, it seems like she’s fully integrating herself into traditional press and publicity appearances this year thanks to her lead performance in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama, “Causeway,” where she stars as an ex-soldier grappling with PTSD and a brain injury (read our review).
theplaylist.net
Adam Sandler Says He’s Discussed A Film Project With ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field
Adam Sandler is back in the limelight thanks to his latest performance in “Hustle,” which hit Netflix earlier this year in June. Like “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” before it, it’s the rare dramatic role for Sandler in a sea of low-grade comedies he typically stars in, and it’s received great press. So, that begs the question: what’s next for the actor? And will it be something that flexes his acting muscles or a role more reminiscent of “Hubie Halloween“?
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Amsterdam’: Christian Bale Says He Wants To Work With David O. Russell Again After Third Collaboration Together
“Amsterdam,” David O. Russell‘s first movie in seven years, hits theaters on Friday, and it’s his third team-up with Christian Bale. And IndieWire reports if things go Bale and Russell’s way, Bale hopes the new film will be one of many more collaborations between actor and director.
theplaylist.net
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya & More Help Elvis Mitchell Tell The Story Of The ’70s Black Film Revolution
“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
theplaylist.net
‘Super Mario Bros’ Trailer: Nintendo’s Favorite Sons Return In New Animated Feature Starring Chris Pratt
While major films based on video games used to be a dicey proposition, they’re becoming something of an industry staple. Since the financial success of projects like “Detective Pikachu” (2019) and “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) shattered the glass ceiling, various studios have greenlit plans for movies and TV shows based on Dungeons & Dragons, MegaMan, Pac-Man, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Horror Coming-Of-Ager Anthology Gets Too Sentimental About The Nature Of Storytelling
Mike Flanagan is as sentimental about storytelling as he is about horror, for better and for worse. Sometimes that has led to a unique heartbeat in his work—the aching pain in his landmark Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” or his dedication to making us see the demons of “The Shining” in a different light with his unfairly maligned feature “Doctor Sleep.” But his latest project, co-created with Leah Fong, shows that affinity getting the better of him. “The Midnight Club” is so focused on hosting storytelling that it neglects to tell a good one overall, mixing the main storyline of ghosts and cults with an anthology of overlong short stories. The two big chunks don’t complement each other well enough, and what starts out as emotionally ambitious more or less becomes numbing.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
"Kids vs. Aliens" delivers exactly what it promises, with an endearing, homemade feel and awesome carnage.
theplaylist.net
Eiza González Says Sorry Internet, She’s Not Playing Elektra In Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Series
After years of hand-wringing and petitions by fans, Daredevil is finally back in the Marvel fold with Charlie Cox, the actor reprising the role from his Netflix tenure as the character. While Cox appeared briefly as Matt Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” he made his first appearance as Daredevil in the MCU this week in the latest episode of “She-Hulk.” So yes, Daredevil is officially back, and it seems like he’s going to be all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, appearing in the Disney+ series, “Echo” next year and then after that, his own series “Daredevil: Born Again” due in 2024.
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Netflix Gives Rian Johnson’s Sequel A One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview Starting November 23
After “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiered to rave reviews at TIFF last month, there was much speculation if Netflix would wait until December 23 to debut the film. Director Rian Johnson even pressed the streamer to give the film a limited theatrical release before its premiere date. Now it appears Johnson got his wish: Netflix will give “Glass Onion” a one-week theatrical release the week of Thanksgiving before it debuts on streaming one month later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Wakanda Forever’: Dominique Thorne Debuts As Ironheart In Upcoming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in November to close out Phase 4 of the MCU. But the 30th film in the MCU also sets up the franchise’s future, with Dominique Thorne and her teenage heroine Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, ready to make her debut in the upcoming film. Thorne will lead her own Disney+ series “Ironheart” next year. However, before that, Ironheart helps Wakanda take on Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor in Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film.
NYCC: ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series
A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday was revealed during the show’s Saturday panel at New York Comic Con, with first looks at Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci’s roles. In the show’s official nearly three-minute first look, the ghoulish high school experience that awaits Wednesday is detailed, while Armisen’s Uncle Fester and Ricci’s Nevermore professor Miss Thornhill are both teased. More from The Hollywood ReporterJamie Lee Curtis Talks the "Hope" of 'Halloween Ends,' Working With David Gordon Green at NYCC'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Crew Is Hunted by New Villain in 'Picard' Trailer'Inventing Anna' Subject Anna Sorokin...
theplaylist.net
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
theplaylist.net
The Lost & Unmade Projects Of Filmmaker Todd Field
“Listen, I Googled you.’ I’ve had people say that: ‘I’ve Googled you.’ And it’s so incredibly offensive,” director Todd Field told The Washington Post in 2006. “You think, ‘Why? Because it’s so simple? Because it’s so impulsive? Because it’s so pervasive?’ It’s effectively the same as saying I hired a private investigator to find out who the hell you were. It’s disgusting. It’s vulgar. And yet we completely accept it. We’ve given up all of our freedoms.”
theplaylist.net
Tony Gilroy Almost Made A Cheaper Version Of ‘Michael Clayton’ With Alec Baldwin & Ben Kingsley
Tony Gilroy enjoys the Hollywood spotlight on him as the showrunner of “Andor,” its first season presently airing on Disney+. And that’s how some moviegoers may know him best, as the man behind the “Star Wars” series and the script/reshoots of 2016’s “Rogue One,” which first introduced Cassian Andor’s character. But Gilroy is so much more than a man involved in “Star Wars.” While others may know him as the screenwriter behind the “Jason Bourne” films, what Gilroy should be best known for is his 2007 film “Michael Clayton.”
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
"Sick" is a COVID-19 pandemic-set and themed slasher movie, and it works as both.
theplaylist.net
‘Dumb Money’: Shailene Woodley Joins Craig Gillespie’s GameStop Stock Comedy With Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan & More
Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Dumb Money,” Craig Gillespie’s upcoming comedy about the 2021 GameStop short, had its cast. And what a formidable cast it is, as Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Paul Dano, and Pete Davidson headline the film. Now Black Bear Pictures announced today that Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” “The ‘Divergent” Series) has also joined the cast.
theplaylist.net
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Trailer: Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, Reanimated Dead Best Friends & Aliens Mix In A Wacky New Sci-Fi Comedy
Can a friendship survive anything? Two friends are about to test the limits in “I’m Totally Fine.” The film may start with a central character’s journey through loss, but it quickly establishes itself as a quirky comedy. Actor and producer Kyle Newacheck spoke about the influences surrounding the project — namely, its connections to powerlessness during a raging pandemic. “We were making a movie that mirrored what we had all collectively been experiencing over 2020, without being literal,” he told Deadline.
Comments / 0