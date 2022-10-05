Read full article on original website
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19.
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Saratoga County, NY (WRGB) — With the midterm election approaching, the race for Saratoga County District Attorney took a turn on Thursday, as challenger (D) Michael Phillips called a press conference, with a soap opera star, to criticize incumbent (R) Karen Heggen regarding the NXIVM sex cult. For years,...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
The Schenectady County Airport will host a "Run the Runway" 5K on Saturday, November 12.
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
Mark faults the LGA How Glens Falls works. Farmacy’s new look. Amazon to Granville. Zander: Don’t ban TikTok. Hudson Falls fire, no injuries, resident charged. Mayor seeks BIG events: Regional music fest; live art contest with $10,000 prize; ‘Taste’ for days. Glens Falls Dog Park is a ‘go’ — next seeks funding. Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting. ‘Landscapes’ is back; signature art sale-event. Warren, Wash. Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033. Bonacio projects on Elm-South get okay from GF Planning Board. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
Husband and wife duo Tahiem Smoot and Alana McCray-Smoot started the specialty bakery Misses Kisses Pies in 2019 and became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they don't have a brick-and-mortar bakery location, the couple sells their goods at different stores and restaurants throughout the Capital Region.
