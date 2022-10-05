ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

'Cataclysmic' 50-minute orbit between two stars is the fastest ever recorded

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbOqI_0iNBRn4n00

Can a pair of stars have a toxic relationship? Consider this as you get to know the newly discovered star system ZTF J1813+4251, a tight-knit stellar couple with such tyrannical control over one another that they complete a full orbit of each other once every 51 minutes — the shortest orbit detected in any binary star system to date, according to research published today (Oct. 5) in the journal Nature .

Astronomers discovered the clingy star system about 3,000 light-years from the sun , in the constellation Hercules, while combing through a database of more than 1 billion stars. There, a bright sun-like star with roughly the same mass as Jupiter lives out its last healthy years in the company of a white dwarf — the shriveled husk of a once-mighty star that is, technically, already dead and done burning fuel. But, from beyond the stellar grave, the white dwarf's gravity continues to suck hydrogen out of the sun-like star's atmosphere, slowly diminishing the larger star and accelerating its inevitable doom.

This is not unusual in astronomy; more than 50% of all stars in the Milky Way are binary pairs of two or more stars, sharing a mutual center of gravity while robbing each other of precious fuel. However, astronomers have discovered few binary star systems with orbital periods shorter than an hour — especially systems including large, sun-like stars, which take many hours to complete a single orbit. When astronomers saw the two stars in Hercules eclipsing each other's light every 51 minutes, they knew they'd stumbled upon something strange.

"This one star looked like the sun, but the sun can't fit into an orbit shorter than eight hours — what's up here?" lead study author Kevin Burdge, a physicist at MIT, said in a statement.

In their new paper, the researchers give that strangeness a name. According to the study authors, these stars belong to a rare class of binary star system called a "cataclysmic variable." These systems occur when a white dwarf and a sun-like star draw closer and closer together over billions of years, allowing the white dwarf to gobble up material from its companion. As the dwarf star feasts, it can trigger enormous flares of light that appear, from a distance, like supernova explosions or some other type of cosmic cataclysm, the authors said.

Researchers have long suspected that stars like these are capable of reaching incredibly short orbital periods if given enough time. This is only possible if the star system transitions to a new diet, so to speak; once the hungry white dwarf finishes stripping the hydrogen from its companion star's atmosphere, it begins devouring helium from the companion star's exposed core. Because helium is denser and heavier than hydrogen, the core of the sun-like star should be sufficiently massive to remain in a super-tight binary orbit with its white dwarf companion.

According to the study authors, this oddball star system in Hercules appears to be in the midst of just such a transition — and the system's orbital period should only get tighter and shorter. Using computer simulations, the team calculated that, in roughly 70 million years, the two stars will draw so close to each other that their orbit will drop down to just 18 minutes — far shorter than any star system ever seen.

Related stories

The 12 biggest objects in the universe

From Big Bang to present: Snapshots of our universe through time

15 unforgettable images of stars

From there, mass loss will cause the sun-like star to expand rather than contract, and the two stars will finally start to drift apart for the next several hundred million years, the team said. At that point, the couple's orbital period will settle into a groove of roughly 30 minutes, giving the binary pair some much-needed space in their final years together before the larger star burns out.

While this sort of binary relationship has been theorized to exist, this new research marks the first time that it has been seen in action, according to the study authors. This answers a "big open question" about the orbital limits of cataclysmic variable star systems, Burdge said, and should provide plenty of fodder for further study in the years to come.

As to whether the larger star is in a toxic relationship? Perhaps it's best to ask again in a few hundred million years.

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star System#Dwarf Star#Orbital#Cataclysm#White Dwarf#J1813 4251
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

LiveScience

97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy