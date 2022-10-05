ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Daily Mail

Country music star John Michael Montgomery cancels show after tour bus veered off interstate and overturned in Tennessee: Singer left with 'broken ribs and cuts' following crash on the way to his concert

John Michael Montgomery was left injured with 'broken ribs and cuts' after his tour bus veered off road near Jellico, Tennessee, while on his way to his next concert in North Carolina. The 57-year-old country singer behind 1990s hits 'I Love the Way You Love Me and 'Sold' notified fans...
JELLICO, TN
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Wynonna Judd says she 'lost it' during rehearsal for first tour without late mom Naomi

Six months after her mother Naomi's death, Wynonna Judd has hit the road for a bittersweet goodbye as one-half of the Grammy-winning musical duo The Judds. The Judds' 11-city tour, announced prior to Naomi's death in April, now serves as a tribute to the late country icon's life and legacy. Ahead of the first show at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, Wynonna reflected on returning to the stage for the first time without her longtime Judds collaborator and beloved mother.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
MUSIC
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

