When it comes to eating healthy and diets, everyone has their idea of what is best. Some people count calories, some people fast, and some change what they eat entirely. For some being a vegetarian or a vegan is about dieting, while for others it can be life choices for health or not wanting to eat animals. For whatever reason you choose to be a vegetarian or vegan is your right, but it is always easy to stay committed to these life choices. Living in Idaho, there is a lot of beef in the area, and I am not talking restaurants, but literal cows in the area. Usually being in a large farming community and state, many people enjoy their meat, making being a vegan or vegetarian that much tougher. Compared to other places in the country, how vegan and vegetarian-friendly is Idaho, especially when it comes to certain cities?

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO