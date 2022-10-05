Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
100 Days on Trail
It was still mist-raining when we woke up around 7AM. The heavy fog had not lifted and we could barely see the cabins below ours. This made it harder to get up so we slept in a little more and slowly packed up. Just a few hours later, when we pulled the curtains back, there was sunshine! Much to our surprise! Glorious sunshine! This hastened our pace, as we were now excited to get back on trail having felt cooped up the past few days waiting out the hurricane.
thetrek.co
Week 9: Landmarks! Loucheness! Loose Alliance! (Miles 922.9-1090)
I hit the 100-mile markers (there were about seven) on the sixth day of my hike. Triple digits – hooray! But also, human interference in the outdoors – nay? I sent a group text to some former co-workers from an outdoor job that focused on LNT education: “Should I dismantle ‘em?” The response was unanimous: “Of course!”
thetrek.co
PCT Week 16: Southern Oregon, Lake Resorts and Swarming Mosquitoes
After some extra time in Ashland, Oregon waiting out the heat, were off! Southern Oregon awaits and it’s exciting being in a new state. It’s refreshing being somewhere new. While I loved California and re-exploring my backyard, it definitely felt long. We immediately have to climb out of the valley and it’s still hot. The weather is expected to cool down a bit the next few days. For now, we still have to deal with the remaining heat. Behind us, Shasta is still visible. The last few views of Northern California are slowly getting farther. The accomplishment of finishing California has finally hit me, it’s now time to explore Oregon!
thetrek.co
PCT Days 41 – 47: Sierra Waits for You
Finally getting my hands on my bear canister was a huge relief. Well before I left for the trail, I’d packed my resupply boxes and labeled them for my boyfriend so he would know when to send each one. It wasn’t until after the KMN box had been mailed (extremely early as I was paranoid about it being the most important box) that I started hearing rumors about bear activity north of the Sierra potentially leading to new canister requirements. That I’d made it through before July 18 was a relief, but actually holding the canister finally set all my bear-related worries at ease.
thetrek.co
Week 10: Lengthy Breaks! Long Ascents! Luscious Blooms! (Miles 1090 – 1209.9)
Though I’d stayed in a hotel the weekend of my friend’s wedding back in the desert, I’d only slept in a bed one night on trail thus far: The Beautiful Ranch Motel in Tehachapi. The Beautiful Ranch Motel is dingy and decrepit and I paid my $82 to a grumpy lady through a bulletproof window. The shower wall was condemned. It was not a restful night.
thetrek.co
ECT Day 140 – Over A Mont, From Mont To Mont
If you’re just joining us or are confused about what is going on (ECT, what’s that?) then check out my intro article for a thorough explanation. Sometimes even I need to read it to remember what I’m doing next. Mont Saint-Pierre to. Mont Louis. Endless Sunset Camp...
thetrek.co
Completing South Carolina and Arkansas
It has been so long since I posted. I am having a most epic adventure. As I sit here in Southern California, with the end of the trail looming before me, I feel a bit of dread approaching. So let me give you a brief account of how I have gotten into this position.
thetrek.co
The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping
It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
thetrek.co
Flapjacks and Moxie Mountain
The flapjacks at Harrison’s were amazing. For a meager $12 I got stack of pancakes, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, and a bowl of fruit. And not to mention a refreshing glass of orange juice. It was an honor to sit inside Tim Harrison’s quaint cabin in this part of Maine. A lot of history and a lot of thru hikers have sat in these chairs and it was a unique experience to add to it all. Margarita and I were joined with three other hikers for breakfast, and we traded stories of the trail around the breakfast table. There was a man I met at breakfast who actually thru hiked in 1978 (I believe). Amazingly, he told us that he ate breakfast here as a teenager all those years back. Even more amazing, Tim Harrison, who was the same man who served him back in 1978, still had the hiker log from that year. The man at the table pinpointed to us his name that he wrote in that book. As little bit of an AT nerd, I was loving this. I was asking him questions about the trail in 1978, particularly the Kennebec water crossing that I was about to see in a few miles. The man recounted running from here to the water crossing in order to fjord it at a lower level. Today, thru hikers and section hikers are afforded a short canoe ride to the other end. Very different times we’re living in.
thetrek.co
Sierra Designs Women’s Hiking Apparel Review
If you’re going to exist in the same set of clothes every day for six months at a time, it’s important to wear something you actually like. We tested the budget-friendly Sierra Designs Alpine Start Sun Hoodie, Fredonyer stretch shorts, and Basecamp Tank to see how they stack up for thru-hiking.
