Larry F. Campbell 11/8/1940 - 9/14/2022
September 14, 2022, Larry F Campbell, aged 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Colfax, CA. By his bedside were his wife, Kathleen and stepsons Matt Reilly and Tim Reilly. He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Campbell and Teri Gorman; Sister, Patti Maffia Campbell; niece Kristen Zimmerman;...
Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Mangelsen 10/29/1955 - 9/24/2022
Kathy passed away peacefully on September 24th in Roseville, CA. She was 66 years old. Kathy was born in California to Kenneth “Ken” and Kathryn “Kay” Mangelsen. Kathy was an avid BINGO enthusiast, enjoyed knitting, loved doing puzzles, was a huge animal lover, a wizard at card games, and most importantly - the most excellent cookie baker! Kathy’s holiday cookie trays were an annual tradition enjoyed by friends and family alike.
From the archive | Klumpp's adds Western Wear
Pictured are Karen Lee Hansen, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dean Hansen, and Bobby Sinclair, son of attorney and Mrs. F.L. Sinclair, announcing the grand opening of Klumpp’s Western Wear Dept. at the remodeled store in the Nov. 14, 1957, edition of the Auburn Journal. Klumpp’s was located at 835 Lincoln Way.
Gloria Burciaga 3/11/1951 - 9/28/2022
Our beautiful and amazing mother, Gloria Inez Burciaga, age 71, passed away peacefully September 28, 2022 at her home in Applegate California surrounded by family. Gloria was Born March 11, 1951 as the second child of Sara and Juan Burciaga. Gloria accomplished so many great things in her life time. Her relationships, her career as a nurse, so many things. But nothing meant more to her than her daughters, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
Rocklin, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rocklin, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Folsom High School football team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Roseville, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roseville, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nevada Union High School football team will have a game with West Park High School on October 06, 2022, 18:30:00.
Paradise Post
A high school ended its football season after a racist chat. Anger and rumors ensued
The stadium lights blazed onto the brand new turf and the varsity football players braced themselves for the struggles and triumphs of the game ahead. Then, just moments before the match between Amador High, a mostly white school perched in the foothills southeast of Sacramento, and Rosemont High, a largely Black and Latino school tucked into the city’s industrial eastern fringe, Amador officials abruptly called it off. Everyone would have to leave. And to make sure they departed safely, the police department in the bucolic tourist town of Sutter Creek had called in reinforcements from the Amador County sheriff’s department and other agencies.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt Super sold to new owner
After nearly 53 years and three generations in one family, the Galt Supermarket is changing ownership. Members of the Lee and Hom family, which has owned and managed the store since Frank and Cynthia Lee purchased it in 1969, confirmed the sale to the Herald. The family will hand over operation of the store to the new owners after Oct. 11.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
Placer High School to cut ribbon on new Learning Commons Building
The Placer Union High School District Board of Trustees, in conjunction with the administration of Placer High School, is celebrating the opening of the newly constructed Learning Commons Building, its modernized classrooms and providing a peek under the construction hood of the iconic Earl Crabbe Gym at a ribbon-cutting ceremony/open house Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 pm.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
Placer tennis stumbles at Oakmont
For the first time this season, Placer High School's girls tennis team stumbled in Foothill Valley League play. The Hillgals lost to Oakmont 5-4 in a battle between the league frontrunners Tuesday afternoon at Sierra College. The Vikings won five of six singles matches. The match came down to a...
Missing armadillo found safe at California zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Updated 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7:. Officials at the Sacramento Zoo said a missing armadillo was found safe Friday. The armadillo, which had been reported missing Thursday, was found approximately 192 feet from her enclosure by a member of the zoo staff, officials said in an email.
Chamber of Commerce hosts two candidate forums
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two candidate forums for two local races – Auburn Union School District and Auburn City Council. On Tuesday, the Chamber will host the six candidates running for three open seats on the Auburn Unified School District Board of Trustees. Chamber CEO Jackie...
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
athleticbusiness.com
UC Davis Students Vote in Another Mascot
Make room, Gunrock the Mustang, there's a new mascot on campus in Davis, Calif. A group at the University of California Davis that has been working to switch the Aggies' mascot from a mustang to a cow have sort of won: the cow is the mascot of the student government group, Associated Students of the University of California Davis. The mascot was made official on Sept. 30, according to The California Aggie. , after a student movement pushed to change the university's mascot.
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
riffmagazine.com
AFTERSHOCK: KISS lights up ‘Sacra-mental’ on raucous day 2
SACRAMENTO — Discovery Park sizzled both literally and figuratively Friday on the second day of the rock and roll circus that is Aftershock Fest. The heat ruled the day, and with temperatures stretching into the mid-90s, fans sought out shady spots to take in the day’s action or lined water stations to hydrate. It was noticeable to the acts too, with many pointing out the heat. The musical fireworks were also on display with a pair of the most visual bands in hard rock ending the day.
Undefeated Hillmen shut down Zebras in second half to spoil homecoming
The three-headed Placer High monster, consisting of running backs Kosta Aleksic, Baylor Kelley and Jaden Suggs, proved too much for the Fighting Zebras on Friday night as the Hillmen beat Lincoln High 35-14 to remain undefeated and spoil the Zebras’ homecoming night. “Hats off to all three of those...
