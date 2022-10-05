I’m plus size and recreate celebrity looks – people think I wore Olivia Rodrigo’s outfit better than her

OLIVIA Rodrigo’s style is often enviable, teetering on nostalgic Y2K fashion and trending TikTok style.

One plus-size fashion influencer has copied one of Olivia’s edgy outfits almost to a T, and people were stunned by the results.

Olivia Rodrigo's signature style mixes nostalgic and trendy pieces Credit: Getty

Katie Sturino shares plus-size fashion content and inspiration Credit: Instagram/katiesturino

Katie Sturino shares plus-sized clothing wins and fails and often recreates celebrity looks. She’s copied looks from Blake Lively to Tan France and Victoria Beckham, to most recently: Olivia Rodrigo.

She opted to recreate a 2022 pre-Met Gala look from the Drivers License singer.

In the reference photo, Olivia wore a vintage D.A.R.E. graphic T-shirt, striped cardigan, miniskirt, and Dr. Marten boots. She also wore thin-framed sunglasses and what appeared to be a Chanel purse.

“#SuperSizeTheLook @oliviarodrigo edition!” Katie captioned her Instagram post.

She shared side-by-side photos of Olivia and her own nearly identical look.

“I didn’t think I would need a D.A.R.E shirt in my wardrobe past high school but I love how Olivia styled it!” she wrote.

Posed the same way, Katie walked outside in her edgy and cozy red-and-black outfit.

She tagged the companies that she purchased each piece from.

Katie bought the iconic drug safety shirt from Amazon for $17, a men’s cardigan from MNML for $54, and a denim button-down skirt from Madewell, originally listed for $75.

And while Olivia wore Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Dr. Marten boots for $200, Katie wore Nanette boots from Grenson for $520.

One person commented: “Love that you’re wearing an alternative to Docs. I love Docs, but I have larger thighs and they look like clown shoes on me!”

Katie Sturino recreated Olivia Rodrigo's pre-Met Gala D.A.R.E shirt outfit Credit: Splash, Instagram/katiesturino

Katie completed her look with New York or Nowhere socks for $15, and a pair of sunglasses and a Chanel purse dupe both from Amazon.

“Remember, it’s not about who wore it better- that mindset just brings us down!” Katie wrote, spreading positivity and inclusivity.

However, one person commented: “TBH: I think you wear it better.”

“You both look amazing and edgy in this fit…love it‼️” one supporter wrote, while another said: “Okay I NEED a DARE shirt ASAP.”