Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Aaron Rodgers Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Playing In London
This Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play overseas. It's the second week in a row an NFL game will be played in London. Roger Goodell and Co. are clearly trying to make the sport more international. However, some players have a tough time with the NFL's scheduling ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Westword
Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying. However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit. Brady's should was...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
