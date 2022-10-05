Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Fans Not Ready to Move on From Ferentz Despite Pessimism
It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week’s 27-14 loss to #4 Michigan didn’t do much to help matters for Iowa fans who have spent all year looking for any light at the end of the offensive tunnel. At this point, the light appears to simply be the headlights on a freight train.
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Hawkeyes ten, the Fighting Illini 8.4), so any points scored will be well earned.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is picking Illinois over Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica explained why he would be taking Illinois plus the spread on Thursday morning’s edition of Always College Football. The analyst said he likely wouldn’t be watching the game, which is very fair. “I might take Illinois, I don’t want to watch the...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
KCRG.com
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sometimes all it takes is patience. For someone like Ahron Ulis, this year he has the chance to be a leader. “Coming into that new role, I just have to be more involved with the team,” Ulis said. “Calling plays here and there, where there’s like a late game situation. Just being there and being the voice of the team.”
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
iheart.com
Portions of Fairmeadows Boulevard in Iowa City to Close Throughout October
(Iowa City, IA) -- Portions of Fairmeadows Boulevard will be closed throughout most of October. Northbound lanes will be closed between Hollywood Boulevard and Highway 6 until October 16thm, and southbound lanes will be closed starting the following day, October 17th, until October 30th. Both northbound and southbound lanes are expected to be open to normal traffic by October 31st. The closures are due to work on the Highway 6 Trail Project.
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
Radio Iowa
New U-I program allows those without a nursing degree to get into the field
Due to factors ranging from retirement to COVID burnout, some studies show Iowa hospitals will be short hundreds of nurses in the coming few years, and the University of Iowa is stepping up its effort to train more of the vital medical professionals. Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, executive associate dean of...
Goodbye Message From Cedar Rapids Business Is Actually Good News
A couple of weeks ago I shared the unfortunate news of the impending closure of a Cedar Rapids business. That closure now has a date, but there's more to the story. It was Tuesday, September 20 when the owner of a popular bakery revealed that his business was for sale.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs
More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
