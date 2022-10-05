ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
In defeating the New Orleans Saints 28-25 on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph had himself a performance worthy of being the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Joseph has been the catalyst for success at times for the Minnesota Vikings. With the offense being inconsistent, he has been a beacon of stability.

Joseph has made 8/10 field goals including an astounding 5/5 on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He also tied a team record kicking a 56-yard field goal against the Green Bay Packers in week one.

During his time with the Vikings, Joseph has made 41/48 field goals and 44/49 extra points.

