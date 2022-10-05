Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Florida zoo caring for 200 rescued baby sea turtles
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center in Florida is caring for more than 200 baby sea turtles that were rescued from the coast following Hurricane Ian. The zoo said the babies include green loggerhead turtles and a few hawksbill sea turtles, most of...
Smithonian
Meet the Four Women Who Will Run Antarctica’s ‘Penguin Post Office’
They won’t have a flushing toilet or running water. And their black-and-white “coworkers” will be pretty stinky. But four lucky women from the United Kingdom will have the experience of a lifetime while running Antarctica’s “Penguin Post Office” this winter. The women—Clare Ballantyne, Mairi...
Smithonian
View 16 Breathtaking Images From The Nature Conservancy’s Annual Photo Contest
Jaw-dropping landscapes, majestic creatures and luminous fungi took home prizes in the 2022 photo contest held by The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit. In this year's competition, photographers from 196 countries and territories put more than 100,000 entries in front of a panel of judges. "The diversity of images...
Smithonian
A Moon of Saturn May Be More Habitable Than Expected
Prior to its dramatic and intentional crash into Saturn in 2017, the Cassini spacecraft gathered data that suggests Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, contains most of the ingredients that are essential to life on Earth. Ammonia, carbon, nitrogen and oxygen were all found to be present on Enceladus, and research from last year revealed that the moon also harbors methane, another potential sign of life.
