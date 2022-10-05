Prior to its dramatic and intentional crash into Saturn in 2017, the Cassini spacecraft gathered data that suggests Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, contains most of the ingredients that are essential to life on Earth. Ammonia, carbon, nitrogen and oxygen were all found to be present on Enceladus, and research from last year revealed that the moon also harbors methane, another potential sign of life.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO