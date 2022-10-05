Read full article on original website
tablemagazine.com
Santa Fe Pizza Primer: Part 1
Nobody is unhappy while they are eating pizza. Lucky for us, Santa Fe has become quite the pizza town, and if you look closely, some of the best local food is coming at you from inside a pizza box. Here's a less-than-exhaustive list, part one, of some pizza you should enjoy tonight (or whenever) with some local suds.
Santa Fe Reporter
Let Slip the Dog
“Been to Loyal Hound lately?” I texted my buddy Ryan the other day. We’ve been trying to spend more time together when possible—y’know, maintaining friendships and all that in this crazy, workaday world. “Not for a minute,” he responded, “but that place is great.”
tablemagazine.com
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
TABLE Magazine New Mexico was proud to sponsor the 31st Annual Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta in September. We had a great time interviewing and photographing participating chefs and their beautiful dishes. We will miss sharing Wine & Chile content! Still, there was much fun to be had over five days, and we especially loved the Grand Tasting event. The signature event took place on the beautiful grassy lawn at Magers Field near downtown Santa Fe. It is the only time and place where guests can sample, sip, and savor over 90 world-class wineries paired with more than 50 of Santa Fe’s finest restaurants. A full list of Grand Tasting participants can be found here.
santafe.com
The Party of the Century
Can you believe it’s been a hundred years since Santa Fe’s creatives incorporated their fledgling little theatre troupe into a community exemplar? What started out as the Santa Fe Players has morphed over time into the award-winning Santa Fe Playhouse, and now they have yet another reason to celebrate. Taking the party to La Fonda on the Plaza, Saturday, November 5, 2022, they will close out one century and usher in the next with a Masquerade Dinner and Dance Party for the ages.
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Sell Bags Of Their Signature Meats Frozen And Sliced During Special Thursday Evening Sale
Many Los Alamos diners and LANL commuters have expressed their sadness and concern about the temporary closure of Bob’s Bodacious BBQ due to the unavailability of staff. Lyle and and Gayle Cunningham, who also own Papa Murphy’s Pizza, put the popular restaurant on reduced hours and began serving lunch only in mid-September.
Balloons fill the sky at Friday’s Special Shape Rodeo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is back up at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday. After initially going up, officials put the launch on hold as they monitored rain showers about five miles south of the park. Now, the green flag is back up and Friday morning’s launch is back on. Friday sees gloomy conditions as […]
rrobserver.com
Pumpkin Patch opens near Rio Rancho events Center
At Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch, there’s a pumpkin with your name on it. The festive Halloween event runs through the month of October. It includes multiple chances to see (and pet) some farm animals, goats, cows, ducks, chickens and alpacas. But you have to be careful of the alpacas....
losalamosreporter.com
Saying Goodbye To The Hilltop House
Robert Waterman stands before the Hilltop House Hotel. Date unknown. Los Alamos Historical Society Photo. The Hilltop House during the winter of 1983-84. Photo from Waterman Collection of Los Alamos Historical Society Archives. BY WENDY HOFFMAN. Fixing food for firefighters. Housing a film crew. Hosting wedding receptions. Providing a productive...
losalamosreporter.com
Huge $1 Books Sale This Week At Los Alamos Home
If you like to browse and buy at book sales, you may want to stop by 1377 41st Street in Los Alamos this week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. They have science fiction, mystery, history, fiction, obscure math text books, cookbooks and more. Hilary Clay, who is hosting the sale says it’s impossible for her to overstate how many books are in the house. The books need to go and are priced a $1 each or less. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo
Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
PHOTOS: Rain Check on the Balloon Glow
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Glow scheduled on Thursday night was canceled because of bad weather conditions. Some were flying kites to kill time… (Sacha Ducreux | Digital Producer)
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was ordered Friday night during the Balloon Fiesta’s planned Special Shapes Glowdeo. The order lasted until about 8:10 p.m. A lightning storm sent thousands of visitors scrambling for cover. “We didn’t think the storm was that big at first,” said visitor Ivan Madrid. “We just felt a little bit of […]
losalamosreporter.com
Wednesday Afternoon On Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail
This photo taken on Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail makes you want to leave work and go lie down in the forest! Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instragram@TerranceHaanenImages.
KRQE News 13
Scattered showers continue this weekend
It’s more of the same for us as we begin our weekend: unsettled weather bringing us showers and cool temperatures. The heaviest rain will fall both south and east of the Albuquerque metro where upwards of 2″ of rain could fall. Otherwise drier air with partly to mostly sunny skies will be more common farther north near Colorado. This afternoon lighter showers are falling near Roswell into eastern NM and also over southwest NM near Silver City and T or C. These showers will slowly move north into the central part of the state, potentially jeopardizing this evening’s Balloon Glow once again. Temperatures will be quite chilly for October standards. We’ll be 5-10° below average with highs in the middle 60s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho. middle 50s for Las Vegas, lower 60s for Santa Fe and near 70° for Roswell.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
