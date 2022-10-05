Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara B
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director elected to executive role with national association
MVAA Director Zaneta Adams was recently elected junior vice president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA), one of the largest and most influential service providers for veterans in the nation, according to a press release. As junior VP, Adams is third in command at NASDVA...
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights police Ccommissioner dies at 72
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights police commissioner, Dr. Joseph E. Thomas Jr., has passed away at the age of 72. Thomas had been hired as the city’s first police commissioner in January on a six-month basis, which had been extended once already. He answered directly to Mayor Bill Bazzi and oversaw all administrative operations and strategic planning for the department.
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
St. Joseph’s Health loses $44 million as financial effects of Covid pandemic linger
Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health lost about $44 million in fiscal year 2022 as patient revenue declined and labor costs increased. St. Joe’s results for the 12-month period which ended June 30 were posted by Trinity Health, its Livonia, Michigan-based parent company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
wdet.org
Detroit terminates contract with election software company named in data breach investigation
Detroit has terminated its contract with an Okemos-based election software company after its founder was taken into custody on suspicion of poll worker data theft in California. The company had worked with the city since 2008 on various poll management and logistics systems over the course of several elections. On...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate fires back at teaching education allegations made from voter
In her online statement she called out FOX 2 and posted a teachers certificate from 1993. It was listed from the Massachusetts Department of Education and lists Jeup’s maiden name — Virginia Reilly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Reinvented Marygrove campus opens new elementary school
Leaders of the reimagined Marygrove campus in northwest Detroit have renovated and reopened a public elementary school. Why it matters: The site where Catholic Marygrove College closed in 2019 under a mountain of debt is now home to a unique educational institution organized while the college was foundering. The campus is still filling out, but the plan is to offer everything from "cradle to career," or pre-k to post-secondary.The Kresge Foundation plans to invest a total of $75 million in the campus. It's working with partners including Detroit Public Schools Community District and U of M. The latest: The...
fox2detroit.com
Deadly outcomes in Dearborn, Detroit reveal how police struggle to navigate mental illness, firearm access
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy
The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
whmi.com
Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away
A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
The Oakland Press
Interim coach will lead Royal Oak football on Friday, amid investigation into inappropriate language used by first-year head coach
Amid an investigation into inappropriate language used in addressing his team, first-year Royal Oak football coach Dustyn Truitt will not be leading the Ravens when they play Troy on Friday night, but the game will be held, as scheduled. Junior varsity coach Collin Campbell will be the interim head coach,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Michigan Daily
Once and for all: should we feed the squirrels?
From wading through the fountain by the bell tower the first week of freshman year to cautiously avoiding the “M” on the Diag, to be a Michigan student is to participate in a rich array of traditions. To some, these customs include feeding squirrels on a sunny day. So, the question stands, once and for all, should we feed the squirrels?
PLANetizen
Detroit Freeway Removal Plan Awarded Federal Grant
Detroit’s plan to remove a portion of the I-375 freeway received a boost from the federal government with a $104 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of a broader federal endeavor to remedy the impacts of freeways and urban renewal on neighborhoods around the country. Notably, the grant was not awarded from the Reconnecting Communities Act, but from USDOT’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Comments / 0