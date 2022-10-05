ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI



Arab American News

Dearborn Heights police Ccommissioner dies at 72

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights police commissioner, Dr. Joseph E. Thomas Jr., has passed away at the age of 72. Thomas had been hired as the city’s first police commissioner in January on a six-month basis, which had been extended once already. He answered directly to Mayor Bill Bazzi and oversaw all administrative operations and strategic planning for the department.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
candgnews.com

Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
NOVI, MI
City
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Axios Detroit

Reinvented Marygrove campus opens new elementary school

Leaders of the reimagined Marygrove campus in northwest Detroit have renovated and reopened a public elementary school. Why it matters: The site where Catholic Marygrove College closed in 2019 under a mountain of debt is now home to a unique educational institution organized while the college was foundering. The campus is still filling out, but the plan is to offer everything from "cradle to career," or pre-k to post-secondary.The Kresge Foundation plans to invest a total of $75 million in the campus. It's working with partners including Detroit Public Schools Community District and U of M. The latest: The...
DETROIT, MI

Detroit News

Northville Police announce the name of their new support puppy

The Northville Police Department has named their newest recruit, a 19-week-old Goldendoodle, Max. After inviting the public to submit names for the support dog in-training, the department received over 600 suggestions via social media and email. The name Max is of Latin origin and means "the greatest," the department said...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Longtime Local Firefighter Passes Away

A longtime local firefighter has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Howell Area Fire Lieutenant Steve Moor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2021 and he fought for months through chemo, radiation and surgery – from which he nearly lost his life due to excessive blood loss and other complications.
HOWELL, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Once and for all: should we feed the squirrels?

From wading through the fountain by the bell tower the first week of freshman year to cautiously avoiding the “M” on the Diag, to be a Michigan student is to participate in a rich array of traditions. To some, these customs include feeding squirrels on a sunny day. So, the question stands, once and for all, should we feed the squirrels?
ANN ARBOR, MI
PLANetizen

Detroit Freeway Removal Plan Awarded Federal Grant

Detroit’s plan to remove a portion of the I-375 freeway received a boost from the federal government with a $104 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, part of a broader federal endeavor to remedy the impacts of freeways and urban renewal on neighborhoods around the country. Notably, the grant was not awarded from the Reconnecting Communities Act, but from USDOT’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
DETROIT, MI

