2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
Sporting News
What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Showdown
Saturday's Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will have tons of intrigue — for all the wrong reasons. Neither the Longhorns nor the Sooners will be ranked in this matchup, marking the first time in this series that has happened since 1998 in a 34-3 Texas win. That, of course, was before most of the players in Saturday's game — if not all — were even born.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Early-Season Struggles Set Up Atypical Red River Showdown
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Texas Longhorns (UT) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (OU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Oklahoma-Texas: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers our picks for Saturday's Oklahoma-Texas game in Dallas.
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
Sooners Fall in Five to No. 17 Baylor
WACO, Texas – Oklahoma Volleyball fell in a five-set thriller to No. 17 Baylor, 3-2, on Wednesday evening inside the Ferrell Center in Waco. "We loved the fight out of the team tonight," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "It was a battle and our ability to make plays at critical moments allowed us to push it to five sets. This team wants to win, so moments like tonight are tough because you know how close we are. Committing to staying the course and pushing forward in the process to get better every day has to continue to be the focus for this very young, strong willed and gifted team."
OU Closes Week at All-Americans
CARY, N.C. - The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their time at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C., with eight wins over the week-long trip. Saturday's action opened with Emma Staker, Alexandra Pisareva, Dana Guzman and Ivana Corley taking the singles court in the prequalifying round. Freshman Staker...
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.
Sooners Rack Up 19 Wins at ITAs
TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team concluded their time at the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, sending two Sooners to the Main Draw bracket. Our guys have continued to improve over the fall," said head coach Nick Crowell. "We did a lot of good things out in Tulsa. We had guys with some major break throughs and we were able to execute on some of the important details we've been focusing on this year. I'm excited to see us compete next week at the Regional Championships."
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
blackchronicle.com
How many heat records could be set this week?
Stock up on iced tea, go get extra sunscreen and plan extra lake journeys in the event you can. It will be about as scorching or hotter this week in Oklahoma City than it has been in a long time — in some circumstances, almost 100 years. How many...
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
kgou.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9
Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
