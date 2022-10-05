ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.

The simple caption reads, “@louisVuitton x @theestallion #beforeafter #gettingready.”

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jackson posed with shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin. The songbird opted for a casual, street-style look by the brand. She partnered her metallic puffer jacket with black cargo pants and chunky black boots.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jackson reserved all the drama for her hair and makeup. Her baby hairs strategically framed her face and styled her braids in a few ponytails. The Why Did I Get Married actress wore wine red lipstick that matched her rosy cheeks. She brightened up her eyes with a silvery shadow. Issa Look!

I love seeing Jackson out and about, living her best life. She looks great!

Missy Elliot And Janet Jackson Link Up And Give Us The Melanin Moment We’ve Always Wanted!

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

#Paris Fashion Week
