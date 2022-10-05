Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO