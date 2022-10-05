Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh not returning after two seasons
Manager A.J. Hinch refused to shake up his coaching staff during the season, claiming the 24-hour news cycle wouldn't fix the problem. But the Detroit Tigers' offense, churning out historically bad results, never improved. Hinch wouldn't budge from his midseason stance. On Friday, the inevitable happened. The Tigers announced that hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh...
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
It was a surprising move to make on the last day of the regular season.
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Happy to End on a High Note Personally
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner struggled over the last month of the season, but he's hoping to ride a good final game into a long postseason run.
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Terrance Gore is MLB's base stealer for hire
Pinch-running specialists are a staple of playoff baseball, and no player better encapsulates that role than Mets speedster Terrance Gore. State of play: New York signed Gore to a minor league deal in June and added him to the active roster on Aug. 31, just in time to make him playoff eligible.
UpNorthLive.com
Tigers make coaching staff changes after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Closing In On Final Roster Spot Decision
The final two spots are between infielders Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
True Blue LA
Three thoughts on the Dodgers heading into the postseason
The Dodgers won 111 games during the regular season, which affords them distinct advantages they did not have one year ago — rest, and home field advantage. To get the 11 more wins in the postseason, here are some things to watch for this October. A short stop?. Trea...
The appetizers are over for unbeaten Valley/OL football
Old Lyme – Among the catchy battle cries in state high school football: “Defend The Hill,” the foundation on which Tim King and now current Valley Regional/Old Lyme coach Hill Gbunblee have built one of the great small school programs in Connecticut. But this was different, the...
Chris Taylor determined to play in NLDS; Dodgers mulling playoff pitching staff
Chris Taylor is confident he will play in the NLDS after dealing with neck stiffness, but the Dodgers aren't sure if Blake Treinen or Dustin May will pitch.
lastwordonsports.com
Remembering the Legacy of Zack Greinke
With the 2022 season over for the Kansas City Royals, there are many questions regarding their future. One looming question is about 38-year-old Zack Greinke and his future in the majors. 2022 may be the last time that Greinke pitches a major league game, so a look back on his successful career is in order.
MLB・
