ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Jasper, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
Axios

Terrance Gore is MLB's base stealer for hire

Pinch-running specialists are a staple of playoff baseball, and no player better encapsulates that role than Mets speedster Terrance Gore. State of play: New York signed Gore to a minor league deal in June and added him to the active roster on Aug. 31, just in time to make him playoff eligible.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
UpNorthLive.com

Tigers make coaching staff changes after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Game One#The Detroit Tigers#Mariners
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Three thoughts on the Dodgers heading into the postseason

The Dodgers won 111 games during the regular season, which affords them distinct advantages they did not have one year ago — rest, and home field advantage. To get the 11 more wins in the postseason, here are some things to watch for this October. A short stop?. Trea...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Day

The appetizers are over for unbeaten Valley/OL football

Old Lyme – Among the catchy battle cries in state high school football: “Defend The Hill,” the foundation on which Tim King and now current Valley Regional/Old Lyme coach Hill Gbunblee have built one of the great small school programs in Connecticut. But this was different, the...
OLD LYME, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Nintendo
lastwordonsports.com

Remembering the Legacy of Zack Greinke

With the 2022 season over for the Kansas City Royals, there are many questions regarding their future. One looming question is about 38-year-old Zack Greinke and his future in the majors. 2022 may be the last time that Greinke pitches a major league game, so a look back on his successful career is in order.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy