A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a crew member on a United Airlines flight while high on magic mushrooms, according to an affidavit. Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly ran up and down the aisles yelling “obscenities” on the flight from Miami to Washington, D.C. and broke off a plastic piece of the bathroom door and entered—while someone was in the bathroom. When flight attendants asked him take his seat, he refused and laid on the floor, NBC News reports, citing court filings. After a flight attendant attempted again to get him into his seat, he allegedly attacked her, grabbing her right breast. He was eventually restrained by passengers, crew members, and law enforcement, and finally handcuffed. Sevilla is said to have later told the FBI he had had taken the psychedelics shortly before boarding the flight. He is set to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.Read it at NBC News

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO