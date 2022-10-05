ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Man Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant While Tripping on Shrooms

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a crew member on a United Airlines flight while high on magic mushrooms, according to an affidavit. Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly ran up and down the aisles yelling “obscenities” on the flight from Miami to Washington, D.C. and broke off a plastic piece of the bathroom door and entered—while someone was in the bathroom. When flight attendants asked him take his seat, he refused and laid on the floor, NBC News reports, citing court filings. After a flight attendant attempted again to get him into his seat, he allegedly attacked her, grabbing her right breast. He was eventually restrained by passengers, crew members, and law enforcement, and finally handcuffed. Sevilla is said to have later told the FBI he had had taken the psychedelics shortly before boarding the flight. He is set to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.Read it at NBC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDIO-TV

Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a ruling...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
WDIO-TV

Supreme Court’s new ‘class photo’ includes number of firsts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The group photo of the Supreme Court’s nine members is a long-standing ritual. But it has never looked quite like the one taken on Friday. The new image includes Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female justice, who joined the court in June. With her addition, the court marks a number of firsts. It’s the first time white men don’t hold a majority on the court and the first time four women have served together. It’s also the first time the court has had two Black justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDIO-TV

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the makeshift...
JACKSON, MI
WDIO-TV

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Person
Alec Baldwin
WDIO-TV

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”. “A city recovering from an ongoing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDIO-TV

Whistleblower: Hundreds left FBI over misconduct in 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades. The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDIO-TV

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski,...
ALASKA STATE
WDIO-TV

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct 1-7, 2022

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana sits backstage before the final performance during a traditional Ramleela drama to celebrate the festival of Dussehra in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ramleela is a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Hindu lord Rama. After the enactment of the legendary war between Good and Evil, the Ramleela celebrations climax in the Dussehra night festivities where the giant effigies of demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbakaran and son Meghnad are burnt, typically with fireworks. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]
ENTERTAINMENT
WDIO-TV

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

