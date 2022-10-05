ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested

It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
CBS19

Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Tx Walmart#The Tyler Walmart
Mix 93.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?

People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash

An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy