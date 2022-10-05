Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested
It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
KLTV
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler and Longview has run out of breakfast foods. Eggs, bread, oatmeal and cereals are needed immediately. Upshur County...
ketk.com
Lawsuit against East Texas animal sanctuary reveals world’s oldest tiger has been dead for months
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bengali, the oldest living tiger in the world, has supposedly been dead since May 9, according to document’s released Thursday in a lawsuit against Tiger Creek Sanctuary. Bengali’s death was announced by Tiger Creek in response to an emergency motion for preservation of evidence...
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
natureworldnews.com
Authorities On Guard as Wildfire Season Starts in Parts of Texas Lacking Rain
Authorities in East Texas are on high alert as the wildfire season gets underway and areas report a lack of rain. With the arrival of fall, East Texas' temperatures have cooled off in some places, but officials warn that dry conditions continue to exist, increasing the risk of wildfires over time.
inforney.com
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0