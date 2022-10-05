ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily Mail

UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

The answer to America’s nursing shortage

Predictions of doom about the future of nursing grew, as hospitals reported critical staffing shortages during the Covid surges of 2020 and 2021. But there are signs staffing shortfalls are dissipating as the federal and state governments send aid. And nursing remains a desirable profession to young people eager to replace hundreds of thousands of nurses expected to retire in the next several years.
HEALTH SERVICES
American Council on Science and Health

It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients - Drs. Singer and Bloom in Newsweek

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control suggested dosage thresholds for patients receiving pain medication in 2016, 38 states rushed to pass legal limits on opioid prescribing and dispensing. Even though the CDC insisted the guidance was "voluntary, rather than prescriptive standards," states wanted to signal they were being tough on opioids. So they enacted tougher laws, even though CDC guidelines recommended dosing thresholds based upon the "morphine milligram equivalents" (MMEs) of the various opioids, a metric that never made sense, was not evidence-based, and amounted to "junk science."
HEALTH
DELCO.Today

WebMD’s Top Doc to Speak at Neumann about Nursing Burnout

Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer of WebMD, will address “Mental Health and Nursing” at Neumann University on Saturday, October 15, at 10 a.m. According to Whyte, a recent survey by McKinsey, a global research firm, found that more than 30 percent of nurses are thinking of leaving direct patient care.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Emergency department crowding hits crisis levels, risking patient safety

In a pair of new studies, Yale researchers document a widespread and increasing level of overcrowding in America's emergency departments (EDs), a crisis that puts patient safety and access to care at risk. For the studies, the researchers examined, respectively, the progression in recent years of two measures of ED...
HEALTH SERVICES
physiciansweekly.com

Physicians Are Critical to Restoring Trust in Healthcare

Medical advancements and life-improving/lifesaving tools have rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Yet, trust in healthcare and healthcare institutions has been declining during that same period and has only been exacerbated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicine and science related to healthcare have become so complex that many areas of medicine are truly only understood by a select group of sub-specialists, and many have lost the big picture when it comes to an individual’s health and become stuck in the weeds. The tools and skills required to effectively communicate science and medicine are lacking, especially in a world in which medical complexity is rising while time and individuals’ attention are at a premium.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
KevinMD.com

How the mind-gut connection affects total health

As a colorectal surgeon, I address complex intestinal issues with state-of-the-art interventions. Fortunately for most people, the key to a healthy digestive system isn’t that complicated. A proper diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction all help create a healthier and happier gut. The “mind-gut connection” influences how you think...
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

How to improve decision-making effectiveness

An excerpt from You’re the Leader. Now What? Leadership Lessons from Mayo Clinic: Leadership Lessons from Mayo Clinic. What is most important when making a decision: process or expert analysis?. If you’re like many people I’ve worked with, you’re probably thinking, “they both are,” but I’m asking you to...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thecheyennepost.com

'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Tackling Health Care Burnout

Among the many challenges facing hospitals and health systems, none are bigger than workforce burnout. With demand for services surging, especially for an aging U.S. population, and mounting retirements of staffers increasingly stressed by work and the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for aggressive changes to be made is only increasing, according to a panel of health leaders who spoke during a recent webinar hosted by U.S. News and World Report.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

New Study Finds Telehealth Outperforms In-Person Care in HEDIS Measures

Researchers have found that telehealth performed better than in-person care in 11 of 16 HEDIS quality performance measures, but that doesn't mean virtual care is superior to the office visit. New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) finds that telehealth was superior to in-person care in 11 of 16 quality performance measures for primary care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care

Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
MENTAL HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success

The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Families come in various forms

I was nervous, but I knew what I needed to do. I reminded myself that I would have regrets if I did not initiate the conversation I envisioned in the proceeding days. After a resident with whom I worked closely on my family medicine rotation gave me feedback on my performance, I asked if it would be OK to give him some feedback. He willingly agreed. After telling him how I appreciated the responsibilities he gave me with his patients, I took a deep breath and proceeded to tell him what I most wanted.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

