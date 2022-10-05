Read full article on original website
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
ER doctors report alarming rise in violence from patients
The stories grabbed headlines during the pandemic: Violent episodes in U.S. emergency rooms where patients attacked doctors.
POLITICO
The answer to America’s nursing shortage
Predictions of doom about the future of nursing grew, as hospitals reported critical staffing shortages during the Covid surges of 2020 and 2021. But there are signs staffing shortfalls are dissipating as the federal and state governments send aid. And nursing remains a desirable profession to young people eager to replace hundreds of thousands of nurses expected to retire in the next several years.
It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients - Drs. Singer and Bloom in Newsweek
After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control suggested dosage thresholds for patients receiving pain medication in 2016, 38 states rushed to pass legal limits on opioid prescribing and dispensing. Even though the CDC insisted the guidance was "voluntary, rather than prescriptive standards," states wanted to signal they were being tough on opioids. So they enacted tougher laws, even though CDC guidelines recommended dosing thresholds based upon the "morphine milligram equivalents" (MMEs) of the various opioids, a metric that never made sense, was not evidence-based, and amounted to "junk science."
WebMD’s Top Doc to Speak at Neumann about Nursing Burnout
Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer of WebMD, will address “Mental Health and Nursing” at Neumann University on Saturday, October 15, at 10 a.m. According to Whyte, a recent survey by McKinsey, a global research firm, found that more than 30 percent of nurses are thinking of leaving direct patient care.
MedicalXpress
Emergency department crowding hits crisis levels, risking patient safety
In a pair of new studies, Yale researchers document a widespread and increasing level of overcrowding in America's emergency departments (EDs), a crisis that puts patient safety and access to care at risk. For the studies, the researchers examined, respectively, the progression in recent years of two measures of ED...
physiciansweekly.com
Physicians Are Critical to Restoring Trust in Healthcare
Medical advancements and life-improving/lifesaving tools have rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Yet, trust in healthcare and healthcare institutions has been declining during that same period and has only been exacerbated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicine and science related to healthcare have become so complex that many areas of medicine are truly only understood by a select group of sub-specialists, and many have lost the big picture when it comes to an individual’s health and become stuck in the weeds. The tools and skills required to effectively communicate science and medicine are lacking, especially in a world in which medical complexity is rising while time and individuals’ attention are at a premium.
MedicalXpress
Medical researchers and administrators discuss how to make US health care more sustainable
If you were being treated in a hospital, your immediate concerns probably wouldn't include plastic waste, but maybe they should. Growing awareness of the links between environmental and human health has some in the U.S. health care system wondering if the pledge they take to "do no harm" extends to the natural world.
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
Medical groups urge investigation of threats to providers of gender-affirming care
Three leading medical groups have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate growing threats to doctors, hospitals and families providing and seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children's Hospital Association (CHA) called...
KevinMD.com
How the mind-gut connection affects total health
As a colorectal surgeon, I address complex intestinal issues with state-of-the-art interventions. Fortunately for most people, the key to a healthy digestive system isn’t that complicated. A proper diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction all help create a healthier and happier gut. The “mind-gut connection” influences how you think...
KevinMD.com
How to improve decision-making effectiveness
An excerpt from You’re the Leader. Now What? Leadership Lessons from Mayo Clinic: Leadership Lessons from Mayo Clinic. What is most important when making a decision: process or expert analysis?. If you’re like many people I’ve worked with, you’re probably thinking, “they both are,” but I’m asking you to...
thecheyennepost.com
'I'm Not the Doctor for You': Disabled Americans Face Discrimination Seeking Care
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study finds. In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors,...
US News and World Report
Tackling Health Care Burnout
Among the many challenges facing hospitals and health systems, none are bigger than workforce burnout. With demand for services surging, especially for an aging U.S. population, and mounting retirements of staffers increasingly stressed by work and the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for aggressive changes to be made is only increasing, according to a panel of health leaders who spoke during a recent webinar hosted by U.S. News and World Report.
healthleadersmedia.com
New Study Finds Telehealth Outperforms In-Person Care in HEDIS Measures
Researchers have found that telehealth performed better than in-person care in 11 of 16 HEDIS quality performance measures, but that doesn't mean virtual care is superior to the office visit. New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) finds that telehealth was superior to in-person care in 11 of 16 quality performance measures for primary care.
AMA
How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care
Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
MedCity News
Pediatric mental health startup launches with $26M and a vow to scale Mass General’s proven care model
Many families with children suffering from anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder feel like they have nowhere to turn for effective care. A new startup co-founded by Mass General Brigham clinicians is aiming to address that problem. Last year, four co-founders came together to form InStride Health, a virtual care provider for...
KevinMD.com
Families come in various forms
I was nervous, but I knew what I needed to do. I reminded myself that I would have regrets if I did not initiate the conversation I envisioned in the proceeding days. After a resident with whom I worked closely on my family medicine rotation gave me feedback on my performance, I asked if it would be OK to give him some feedback. He willingly agreed. After telling him how I appreciated the responsibilities he gave me with his patients, I took a deep breath and proceeded to tell him what I most wanted.
