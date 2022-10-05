Read full article on original website
To districts dealing with overcrowding: Tread lightly as you propose a solution
School officials have been aware for some time that the pandemic caused a significant shift in public school enrollment. Many parents became educated consumers as their children took part in remote learning. They were able to see with their own eyes the quality of their child’s education, allowing them to decide whether they should make a switch to private or charter schooling.
Teachers rank the 10 main reasons to teach civics and citizenship
Preparing students for future political engagement ranked last when teachers were asked about the purpose of civics and citizenship education. The two topics are also often siloed into specific subjects, such as social science, rather than covered by teachers throughout a school’s curriculum, a new analysis finds. Public school...
