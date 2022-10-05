Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: S Tony Jefferson signed: QB Davis Webb, WR Marcus Johnson elevated
The New York Giants made a trio of roster moves on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game game against the Green Bay Packers. The Giants filled their open spot on the 53-man roster by signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster from their practice squad. The Giants are also elevating quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game.
Big Blue View
Landon Collins signing: Giants re-uniting with former Pro Bowl safety
Landon Collins is returning to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. First with the news, now confirmed by several others, was @JosinaAnderson. Jeremy Fowler reported that the 28-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants from 2016-2018, will join the practice squad and that he is en route to London, where the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Chicago Bears focused on progress heading into game against Minnesota Vikings
Justin Fields has the worst passer rating among NFL starting quarterbacks at 58.7 and just climbed over 50% completions for the season at 34 of 67.
Big Blue View
How to watch Giants vs. Packers in Week 5
Don’t forget that you will have to be in front of your television early if you want to watch the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game is in London and starts at 9:30 a.m. ET. NFL Network has the broadcast. How to watch.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag, Part 2: Daniel Jones edition
As promised, it is Part 2 of our Saturday Big Blue View Mailbag. In this segment, we answer a bevy of questions about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jim Moriarty asks: Just read that the Giants were 10th in a ranked order of teams that would/should need a QB next year. With that level of competition for the maybe 4 first-round QB’s coming out, and limited draft capital, does that change the equation of what might happen to Jones after the year - even if he only plays like he is playing now?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/8: Odell Beckham to the Giants? Brian Daboll won’t say no
Brian Daboll won’t shut down Odell Beckham Jr. rumors. The Giants desperately need wide receiver help. Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills stoked Beckham/Giants rumors on Wednesday. Giants coach Brian Daboll did not shut down Beckham chatter on Friday. “I’d say that Joe and I talk a lot about...
Interim Coaches Turning Things Around in Week 6
Schools that already fired their coach have had a pretty good weekend on the field. Will any get the permanent job?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/7: Jones, Taylor make trip to London, Collins re-signs, more headlines
Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.
Big Blue View
Have expectations changed for 2022 New York Giants?
Has the New York Giants’ 3-1 start raised the expectations of a fan base starved for winning after five consecutive double-digit loss seasons? This week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling shows that Giants fans — mostly — continue to have realistic expectations for the 2022 Giants.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/6: Daniel Jones, Nick Gates, more headlines
Jones looks like he is on track to play Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Duke grad, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media.
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney
Pulled this from the net ,injuries up to August 23rd should the giants put him on IR for 4 weeks and have extensive rehab to find the cause of injury , change training habits , diet ??? Just thinking he must be prone to soft tissue injury and there could be a medical fix. I am sure there are other olayers that have had similar issues on consistent Sprains/Pulled muscles .
Big Blue View
How well are Giants’ rookies stacking up? A first look
The New York Giants are now through four games of the 2022 NFL season, and we’ve had a chance to get first impressions of their 2022 draft class. The Giants had 11 picks after the Dave Gettleman trade-downs of 2021 and Joe Schoen’s trade-downs during the 2022 draft. It’s a small sample so far, but suffice to say that no Giant seems to be in the running for any NFL Rookie of the Year award at this point:
Big Blue View
Giants-Packers Thursday injury report: Daniel Jones continuing to make progress
Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, despite the ankle injury he suffered last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Jones looked good during the early portion of practice on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said his...
Big Blue View
Colts at Broncos: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Two of the NFL’s most respected veteran quarterbacks, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, will go head to head when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Neither team is where they expected to be heading into Week 5, both in terms of record and injuries. Denver is...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Green Bay Packers
The 3-1 New York Giants have a test in front of them for their Week 5 game in London. They will meet the 3-1 Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a narrow win over the Bailey Zappe lead New England Packers. The Packers were widely regarded as one of...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay
The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?. None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.
