WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Wrap Up
AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Chicago Bears focused on progress heading into game against Minnesota Vikings
Justin Fields has the worst passer rating among NFL starting quarterbacks at 58.7 and just climbed over 50% completions for the season at 34 of 67.
NFL Wouldn’t Have Fired UNC Before Tagovailoa Investigation Concluded
The league and players association announced the findings of an investigation into the Dolphins quarterback’s injury against the Bills.
