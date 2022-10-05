ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Man Killed When Speeding Motorcycle Crashes into MTS Bus in Chula Vista

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man died when his speeding motorcycle crashed into a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista, police said Wednesday.

The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a speeding motorcycle enter the intersection against a red light and strike the side of the bus, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Despite paramedics’ efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Molina said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members, Molina said.

No bus passengers were injured in the collision.

Molina said that DUI test results for the motorcyclist are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information may contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death of San Diego Resident

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
