Man Killed When Speeding Motorcycle Crashes into MTS Bus in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man died when his speeding motorcycle crashed into a Metropolitan Transit System bus in Chula Vista, police said Wednesday.

The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third and Orange avenues, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a speeding motorcycle enter the intersection against a red light and strike the side of the bus, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Despite paramedics’ efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Molina said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members, Molina said.

No bus passengers were injured in the collision.

Molina said that DUI test results for the motorcyclist are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information may contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.