Tuscaloosa County, AL

Tuscaloosa County, AL
Elrod, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
athleticbusiness.com

Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange

A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man arrested for 2021 fatal crash that killed 3 people

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a deadly car crash that killed three people one year ago in Cottondale. Tuscaloosa County jail records show that Braxton Connell, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

