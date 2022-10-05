Read full article on original website
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Produce from Michigan farm sold at some stores may be contaminated with human waste
Check your produce drawer for Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing its produce products. State agriculture officials are urging consumers to dispose of them because of a possible health risk. A consumer advisory issued Monday by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says the products may be...
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
Michigan farm treated produce with human waste, state officials say
State health officials are warning consumers not to eat produce from a southern Michigan farm after it allegedly used untreated human waste on its fields. During a routine produce safety inspection, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Kuntry Gardens of Homer, about an hour and a half west of Detroit, "was using raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sale," officials said in a statement Monday.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
