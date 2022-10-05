ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Macbeth on HutchCC stage starting Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s Macbeth October 7-9. The show will be held at 7:00 p.m. on October 7-8 and at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 9 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center B.J. Warner Recital Hall on the HutchCC campus.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Delano St. Patrick’s Parade officially discontinued

In a news release on their Facebook page, Historic Delano announced that they would no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019. One of the biggest parades in town has since been canceled since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s a big blow to one of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions over the past 10+ years.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 Board meets Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The YMCA and Hutchinson USD 308 are going to begin discussions on the future of the Y at its current location adjacent to Hutchinson High School, if approval is granted by the Hutchinson USD 308 school board on Monday. That is the main action item on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Planning board to hear case on iced tea store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed

BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

2023 Cosmosphere Camps registration is open

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public on October 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer 3rd-5th graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the Moon...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

