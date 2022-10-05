Read full article on original website
Related
Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
Macbeth on HutchCC stage starting Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s Macbeth October 7-9. The show will be held at 7:00 p.m. on October 7-8 and at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 9 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center B.J. Warner Recital Hall on the HutchCC campus.
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
wichitabyeb.com
Delano St. Patrick’s Parade officially discontinued
In a news release on their Facebook page, Historic Delano announced that they would no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Parade. The parade has not taken place since 2019. One of the biggest parades in town has since been canceled since the pandemic began in 2020. It’s a big blow to one of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions over the past 10+ years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leadership Instructor Carlos Mendez will speak at Annual Meeting Oct. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hear from former Navy SEAL and Leadership Instructor Carlos Mendez at The Hutch Chamber Annual Meeting October 27th. In addition to delivering the keynote address at Annual Meeting, Carlos will host a four-hour interactive and high energy workshop on October 27th from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch included) at Sandhills Event Center.
USD 308 Board meets Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The YMCA and Hutchinson USD 308 are going to begin discussions on the future of the Y at its current location adjacent to Hutchinson High School, if approval is granted by the Hutchinson USD 308 school board on Monday. That is the main action item on...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
RELATED PEOPLE
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed
BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
2023 Cosmosphere Camps registration is open
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public on October 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer 3rd-5th graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the Moon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita St. Patrick's Parade planners announce end of event
Fourteen years ago the Wichita St. Patrick’s Parade returned as an annual event in the Historic Delano District.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is awake, could transfer rehabilitation hospital soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An 11-year-old Wichita boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike to school last month has been awake for a short while now, and his parents hope to move him to a rehabilitation hospital soon. Nathan Veith's mother said on social media four...
Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
Why some downtown Wichita roads will close Sunday
Around 1,800 runners are expected to run either a marathon, half-marathon or the 5K in Wichita's core area Sunday morning into the afternoon.
Overgrown vegetation questioned at demolished Wendy’s in Great Bend
During Monday’s meeting, Great Bend City Council member Kevyn Soupiset asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer if city crews could take a look at the property at 3519 10th Street. Soupiset said weeds were getting tall and trash was starting to collect on the property. The land in question...
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0