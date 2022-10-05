The end of a storied career for Maurício Shogun Rua is coming next year. In the early days of the UFC, the fighters seemed almost bigger than life. They were monstrous fighters who would put it all on the line for glory and the UFC belt. One man who personified this more than most is Maurício Shogun Rua. Rua came to the UFC back in 2007 after a successful career in PRIDE. He immediately fit into the light heavyweight division and started to win. Now, 15 years later he will be making his last walk to the cage in front of his home fans in Brazil.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO