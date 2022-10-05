Read full article on original website
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
Jon Jones’ Striking Coach Says He Can Exploit Heavyweight Division
Jon Jones‘ long-time striking coach Brandon Gibson believes the former light heavyweight king could exploit the heavyweight division. Okay, I know. Another week, another quote about Jones fighting at heavyweight. At this point, who knows when ‘Bones’ will fight again- it could be early next year or in 2097, or never. No one really knows.
Colorado Commission Denies Melvin Guillard Permission To Fight At BKFC 31 Due To ‘Safety’ Reasons
Melvin Guillard was not permitted to fight at BKFC 31 in Colorado. It’s the second time the 39-year-old was blocked from competing. Just when BKFC thought it could finally book Melvin Guillard a fight, the Colorado Office of Combative Sports and the Colorado Combative Sports Commission declared that the 39-year-old is not cleared to compete due to health concerns.
Chael Sonnen Believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Will Be ‘Battle Between Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo’
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title following his failure to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. After putting away ‘The Highlight’ with a first-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira will get the opportunity to reclaim the title he never technically lost. Standing in his way will be Islam Makhachev, the protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak with six finishes among them and earned his shot at the title with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green in February.
Henry Cejudo Says Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal is The Fight to Make
‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo wants to see Conor McGregor step inside the Octagon with Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal when he makes his highly-anticipated return to the UFC. McGregor has been on the shelf since suffering a devastating leg injury in the opening round of his trilogy bout with rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Working towards an early 2023 return, fans and fighters are in heavy speculation mode over who will step inside the cage with the Irish superstar.
Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Was A Good Fighter But Not In His ‘Top 10’ Of All-Time Greats
Tyron Woodley is a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov but does not believe he should be in the conversation of all-time greats. Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley moved on from his days of competing inside the cage after dropping four bouts in a row. He went on to face YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, in two matches, both of which he lost, including a brutal knockout that had him out cold on the canvas.
Michael Bisping Recounts Almost Getting Beat Up In A Bulgarian Gym
Even former UFC champions like Michael Bisping get scared sometimes. Former UFC champion turned UFC commentator Michael Bisping found himself in a hairy situation recently. During his UFC career, Bisping was a trash talker and one of the best middleweights in the organization for a long time. He has always been a fan favorite and seems like a likable guy, however, these facts can’t always be counted on to keep “The Count” out of trouble.
Jake Paul Targeting To Settle Beef with Nate Diaz After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul wants to settle his differences with Nate Diaz after his upcoming match with Anderson Silva. The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer is set to take on legendary mixed martial artist Silva on Oct. 22 in what many consider to be his toughest test to date. Paul started his boxing journey by competing against fellow influencers and athletes from other sports. In his brief time as a professional, Paul scored a brutal knockout over former MMA champion Ben Askren and another vicious knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29
James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
Georges St-Pierre Gives Israel Adesanya Advice On Being Champion And Dealing With Criticism
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has received some advice from one of his predecessors, Georges St-Pierre. There was a meeting between two great UFC fighters both past and present. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Georges St-Pierre had a meet-up and chatted with each other over dinner. The meeting was filmed and posted to Adesanya’s YouTube page. It appears as if the two had never met before but quickly became friends, sharing stories and advice.
Shogun Rua Set To Make His Last Walk To The Octagon In Brazil
The end of a storied career for Maurício Shogun Rua is coming next year. In the early days of the UFC, the fighters seemed almost bigger than life. They were monstrous fighters who would put it all on the line for glory and the UFC belt. One man who personified this more than most is Maurício Shogun Rua. Rua came to the UFC back in 2007 after a successful career in PRIDE. He immediately fit into the light heavyweight division and started to win. Now, 15 years later he will be making his last walk to the cage in front of his home fans in Brazil.
Gilbert Burns Offers Advice To Khamzat Chimaev After Insane Weight Miss, Hopes He Stays At Welterweight
Everybody has something to say about Khamzat Chimaev’s crazy weight miss at UFC 279. That includes former foe Gilbert Burns. The one-time UFC title challenger took on Chimaev at UFC 273, where he’d lose a split decision to the rising star. Before hitting each other, both men would hit the scales at welterweight with no issues. However, the same can’t be said for Chimaev’s next fight following the win over Burns.
Watch MMA star KO rival with insane head kick just FIVE SECONDS into fight as opponent is left needing medical attention
MMA star Lukasz Klos knocked opponent Pawel Podkanski out with an incredible head kick just FIVE SECONDS into their bout. The amateur pair met at Carpathian Warriors 10 in Poland at the weekend. Klos went into the MMA bout without a win on his resume, but quickly ended that run...
Melvin Guillard Booked For BKFC 31 After Being Blocked by Florida Athletic Commission in 2021
Melvin Guillard is expected to return to the squared circle for BKFC later this month. On October 15th, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for BKFC 31. The former UFC fighter is expected to face newcomer Evgeny Kurdanov who claims to be 4-0 in bare-knuckle competition. With his last victory coming under the BKFC banner in 2017, Melvin Guillard is riding a brutal seven-fight losing streak with five of the seven coming by way of knockout. In his most recent appearance for the promotion, ‘The Young Assassin’ suffered an especially heinous 59-second knockout loss to Joe Riggs.
Daniel Cormier On Justin Gaethje Accusing Conor McGregor of Steroid Use; ‘That Is a Pretty Bold Statement’
Former UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje is expected to return to the Octagon in early 2023, roughly the same timeframe that combat sports superstar Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited return. While both fighters are yet to cross paths with one another, it appears as though fate...
Bobby Green Slapped With 6-Month USADA Suspension For Over-The-Counter Supplement With Banned Substance
USADA handed Bobby Green a six-month suspension for banned substance. “King” revealed that his last fight was canceled due to another failed drug test. UFC lightweight Bobby Green seems to have been dealing with issues with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in recent times. Last month, Green revealed that his UFC 276 bout with Jim Miller was scrapped due to a failed drug test with USADA. The 36-year-old is eligible to return to fighting on Nov. 16. However, he failed another drug test and is slapped with a six-month suspension instead.
