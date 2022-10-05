ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing

During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Vagrant Found in Local Girls School Bathroom

A homeless man breached the campus of a Fort Worth girls’ school in August, but the incident is only now becoming public. According to Fort Worth ISD, a malfunctioning door allowed the vagrant to enter the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) on August 30—the day before Texas school districts were required to finish an audit of all campus doors.
FORT WORTH, TX
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
DALLAS, TX
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
CEO Claire James’ Road to Success Shaped by Family

Claire James is the founder and CEO of the North Texas-based company Brava Team, a full-service brokerage firm that works as a manufacturer representative for customers trying to get their products into Costco. It also has clients whose products are already in Costco but need support to continue scaling their...
DALLAS, TX
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas City Council to Consider Development of Hensley Field

The Dallas City Council will hear plans for developing a former naval air station, potentially leading to the creation of a new mixed-use community. The plan, developed by city staff and Austin-based McCann Adams Studio, proposes to develop the air station into commercial real estate, including office buildings, restaurants, stores, and residential housing.
DALLAS, TX
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
FORT WORTH, TX
Missing Dallas Woman’s Remains Found Near Local Lake

Dallas Police Department officials announced on Wednesday that they had identified the remains of a woman found near Princeton, Texas, in February. The victim, identified by the Collin County medical examiner’s office as Mercedes Clement, 25, had been missing since October 11, 2020. She was identified through dental records earlier this week.
PRINCETON, TX
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX

