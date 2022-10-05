Read full article on original website
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
Vagrant Found in Local Girls School Bathroom
A homeless man breached the campus of a Fort Worth girls’ school in August, but the incident is only now becoming public. According to Fort Worth ISD, a malfunctioning door allowed the vagrant to enter the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) on August 30—the day before Texas school districts were required to finish an audit of all campus doors.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole,...
Family of former City of Dallas leader Max Walker Wells mourns his passing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas and city council member, Max Walker Wells has died. Wells served Dallas in myriad ways during his two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem, as well as in his leadership of the Finance Committee and first-ever Business and Commerce Committee. Before his ascent to the council, Wells was on the DART Board and the City Plan Commission.After leaving the council, Wells was appointed to the DFW Airport Board and later led as its chairman during the tumultuous period following 9/11. In 2003, DFW International Airport sold bonds to fund a massive expansion including...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
CEO Claire James’ Road to Success Shaped by Family
Claire James is the founder and CEO of the North Texas-based company Brava Team, a full-service brokerage firm that works as a manufacturer representative for customers trying to get their products into Costco. It also has clients whose products are already in Costco but need support to continue scaling their...
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
Dallas City Council to Consider Development of Hensley Field
The Dallas City Council will hear plans for developing a former naval air station, potentially leading to the creation of a new mixed-use community. The plan, developed by city staff and Austin-based McCann Adams Studio, proposes to develop the air station into commercial real estate, including office buildings, restaurants, stores, and residential housing.
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
Missing Dallas Woman’s Remains Found Near Local Lake
Dallas Police Department officials announced on Wednesday that they had identified the remains of a woman found near Princeton, Texas, in February. The victim, identified by the Collin County medical examiner’s office as Mercedes Clement, 25, had been missing since October 11, 2020. She was identified through dental records earlier this week.
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
