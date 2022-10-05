Thanks to the efforts of the Pittsylvania Historical Society and Delegate Les Adams, the General Assembly has designated October as Local History Month in Virginia. To help us in our mission to preserve and protect local history, and to join us in observing and celebrating Local History Month, we encourage members of our community to send us stories, memories and photographs relating to local or family history that we can keep in our archives and share with others. These submissions need not be formal or lengthy. Just send us things that you would like to see remembered as part of our local history — stories and pictures that are worth preserving for future generations. We will preserve whatever is sent in for the benefit of future researchers and historians and may include some of the submissions in our future newsletters.

