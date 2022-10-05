Read full article on original website
ODAC seeks to add private events
The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex wants to begin hosting private events at its facility located along U.S. 29 in Chatham. The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special use permit at its Sept. 6 meeting. The application proceeds to the Board of Zoning Appeals in October. Tunstall District...
Griffin steps on board to lead county library system
A library professional with decades of experience has taken over the reins of the Pittsylvania County Public Library. Rhonda Griffin began her job Monday as library director, following the retirement of former director, Lisa Tuite. A Pittsylvania County native, Griffin led the Caswell County Public Library for 11 years, overseeing...
Seeking family histories
Thanks to the efforts of the Pittsylvania Historical Society and Delegate Les Adams, the General Assembly has designated October as Local History Month in Virginia. To help us in our mission to preserve and protect local history, and to join us in observing and celebrating Local History Month, we encourage members of our community to send us stories, memories and photographs relating to local or family history that we can keep in our archives and share with others. These submissions need not be formal or lengthy. Just send us things that you would like to see remembered as part of our local history — stories and pictures that are worth preserving for future generations. We will preserve whatever is sent in for the benefit of future researchers and historians and may include some of the submissions in our future newsletters.
Danville PD hosts Cars and Community
The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual Cars and Community event on Oct. 8, from 3-7 p.m. in the Dan River Church parking lot located at 2805 Riverside Drive. This free community event offers fun for the entire family, and will host local business vendors, Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, moon bounces, face painting, food trucks, a car show/meet, and much more. The purpose of Cars and Community is to continue to build positive relationships with the Danville Police Department and the community. The department's job is to serve its citizens, and it looks forward to gatherings such as these each year where it can engage with residents.
NickNacks moves to Main Street, eyes e-commerce
Danville wholesale appliance and home-goods store NickNacks Home Supply has moved to a new location at 200 N. Main St. The locally-owned and family-operated business opened in April on Dudley Street, offering barely-used or brand-new appliances at steep discounts. “The city of Danville has gone through some tough times and...
PBS "Life of a Musician, " filmed in Danville, premiers Oct. 15
Danville got a preview of a new PBS series filmed in the heart of River City Thursday night in one of its grandest homes, the W.F. Patton House. “Life of a Musician” is set to premier on Blue Ridge PBS on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. and features Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams as the host of the show, performing and interviewing some of the top names in country and bluegrass.
Vote Yes for PCS
This November we have the opportunity to approve new investments in our K-12 school system that will enhance the quality of our children’s educational environment. As a businessperson, I try to make investments that generate a good return. I think we are blessed to have school leadership that is giving us a quality return with what is allotted them and that they can do more with improved funding.
